Northern Ireland Office ‘considering options’ around moving council elections in May due to clash with King Charles coronation

The NI Secretary of State is “considering the options” around moving the Local Government elections due to a clash with the coronation of King Charles III.

Council elections are due to be held on May 4, however the coronation of the new monarch is to be held on Saturday May 6 and may impact on those involved in vote counting, which regularly extends into the weekend after the elections.

In a written question to the Northern Ireland Office, Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry wrote: “To ask the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, what assessment he has made of the potential merits of moving the date of the 2023 Local Government elections in Northern Ireland due to the date set for the Coronation.”

In a response which was received on Friday by NIO minister Steve Baker, he said: “The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland is currently considering the options available to ensure people in Northern Ireland can celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III while ensuring the smooth running of the democratic process.”

Kind Charles’ coronation will take place in Westminster Abbey, eight months after the monarch's accession and the death of the Queen.

The Palace said the ceremony will be "rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry" but also "reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future".

May 6 is also the birthday of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie - Charles's grandson - who will be turning four on the day.