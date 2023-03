Northern Ireland peace walls: ‘The closer you live to one, the more of a security blanket it is’

A Stormont deadline to remove or reduce all peace walls expires next year. Allan Preston met some of those on the interface in west Belfast to gauge if the target is realistic or just wishful thinking

Terry McMIllan from Clonard Resident Association who lives beside the peace wall in west Belfast. Picture by Peter Morrison

Allan Preston Sat 15 Jan 2022 at 08:00