Northern Ireland politicians criticise photo of Conservative 1922 Committee showing female MP pouring tea

A social media photograph of five male politicians in the Tory Party’s 1922 Committee being served tea by female politician Nus Ghani has been condemned by some as “sexist”, with Northern Ireland politicians also criticising the picture.

The image – originally posted by William Wragg MP – was sent ahead of the latest Conservative Party leadership ballot which whittled the hopefuls down to Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss.

In the photo posted on Twitter, 1922 chair Sir Graham Brady is pictured alongside Mr Wragg, MP Bob Blackman, Gary Sambrook MP and Geoffrey Clifton-Brown.

Standing in between the men, Ms Ghani can be seen holding a tea pot and pouring the beverage.

The announcement of the two remaining candidates for the UK Prime Minister role was announced at 4pm, prompting Mr Wragg to make the light-hearted post which he captioned: “Results to be announced at tea time”.

The photo has since been retweeted almost 500 times.

However, observers on social media were quick to criticise the optics of the picture and some politicians from Northern Ireland also slammed the attempted joke, including Alliance party leader Naomi Long.

She wrote: “Five men and one woman in the photo. Look who gets selected to serve them tea”.

Her party colleague Paula Bradshaw described it as “shocking”.

Former Sinn Fein politician Martina Anderson replied: “Sweet light of Jesus”.

One user’s response to the picture said: “There are five men and one woman in this picture and the woman is the one pouring the tea. Not a good look…”

Another wrote: “A bit revealing the only woman in the photo is serving tea to all the men.”