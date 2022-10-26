Northern Ireland politicians gear up for Christmas election as Chris Heaton-Harris holds discussions with party leaders

Northern Ireland politicians are preparing for a Christmas election as the Secretary of State holds discussions with the parties in advance of tomorrow’s deadline for the formation of an Executive.

The DUP said it was a decision for the government and, while going to the polls wouldn’t hasten the return of fully functioning Stormont institutions, the party had no fear of facing voters.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson spoke to Chris Heaton-Harris by telephone at lunchtime. The Secretary of State will hold discussions with Sinn Fein, Alliance and the UUP this evening, and he will meet Colum Eastwood at Westminster tomorrow.

He has repeatedly warned that he will call an Assembly if tomorrow’s deadline passes without a new Executive being formed.

Sir Jeffrey said there was "still some way to go" in solving protocol problems. "I think the Secretary of State is of a mind to call an election.

“That is a matter for the government. Frankly, I don't think it helps us to get any quicker towards the solution that we need or to get the political institutions back up and running and fully functioning again,” he said.

"We need to clear away the debris of the protocol, that needs to be our focus, we need to get agreement on arrangements that respect Northern Ireland's place within the UK and that allow for continuing cross-border trade where that is required, and I don't see how an election helps us to get there.

"But, to be clear, we're ready to fight in that election, I've just been signing off on our election literature, we're ready to go.

"If the Secretary of State decides to call the election I'm not afraid to take my case to the people."

December 15 is the most likely date for an election. Asked about the prospect of calling one, the Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "That position remains that that will be triggered on the 28th. The exact date for the election will have to be set out subsequently."

Earlier today, Mr Heaton-Harrison tweeted: "My priority is for NI's political leaders to come together and restore the Executive.

"The people of Northern Ireland deserve a fully-functioning devolved government, so I understand the public's frustration. However, if the parties will not re-form, I will call an election."

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill said if an executive isn’t formed, there could be no return to direct rule from London.

She called for a "joint approach" between London and Dublin if devolution can’t be saved. "We are not returning to the days of direct rule from London. We can't go backwards" she told RTE.

"It is very important the Irish government asserts itself in the face of us being left without any functioning executive or assembly.

Sir Jeffrey said any suggestion of joint authority would do “enormous harm” and was in conflict with the Good Friday Agreement. He said his party would not be “threatened and bullied by Sinn Fein or anyone else” on the issue.

UUP leader Doug Beattie said joint authority would deliver a “fatal blow” to the Good Friday Agreement. “It would be a massive change in our constitutional status.

“We need to focus our efforts on getting Stormont back up and running again and working the Belfast Agreement,” he said.

TUV spokesperson Lorna Smyth said the threat of joint authority was being used to scare unionists into implementing the protocol.

“The spectre of joint authority has only been conjured up this Halloween in order to force unionists to agree to that which will mean the destruction of the Union.

“No unionist should accept horror stories about joint authority coming from those who wish them drop their principled opposition to the protocol,” she said.