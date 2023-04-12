Northern Ireland politicians hail US President Joe Biden’s Belfast appearance

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson speaks to the media after US President Joe Biden delivered his keynote speech at Ulster University (Pic: Aaron Chown/PA Wire) — © PA

First Minister designate Michelle O’Neill has welcomed President Biden’s pledge to help attract investment and create jobs in Northern Ireland.

The Sinn Fein deputy leader said: “President Biden’s visit is a special moment as we celebrate 25 years since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement and transformative peace on this island.

“I look forward to working with his administration to deepen further US investment, create good jobs and strengthen our economy to the benefit of everyone.

“Our people and businesses need stability and they need local government now. There is an onus on the two governments and the DUP to get the institutions up and running.

“We made clear it is not his job, as we heard in his speech, to take decisions for political leaders in Northern Ireland.”

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson described the president’s speech as “measured” but said it didn’t change the “political dynamic” in Northern Ireland.

“We welcome his visit here today. It’s good to see the president coming and we hope to see investment into Northern Ireland flowing,” the DUP leader said.

“I thought the president’s remarks were measured. I think they were more looking back in terms of the progress over the past 25 years.”

However, speaking before the Ulster University speech, party colleague Sammy Wilson described President Biden as someone who was “anti-British” with “republican sympathies”.

The DUP MP told BBC Radio 4 that the president carried no weight in discussions about how Northern Ireland moved forward politically.

Mr Wilson accused Mr Biden of undermining the Good Friday Agreement institutions by backing the EU in “trying to force the UK government into a corner” in post-Brexit negotiations.

Alliance leader Naomi Long described President Biden’s speech as “positive, balanced and optimistic”.

She said: “When one of the largest economies in the world spends its time, effort and money showcasing us, we need to grasp that opportunity with both hands.

“However, we can’t do that at present due to the political impasse — and those causing that need to reflect on their actions.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie said: “The president’s visit to Belfast is an indication of the scale of opportunity that stands to be grasped for our people. I believe this opportunity must be grasped by a restored Assembly and Executive.

“There was also a welcome focus on prosperity. The next 25 years must be about delivering opportunities and prosperity for all our people.

“I believe the US can play an important role in helping to deliver this, and I will work with the president’s administration to make this a reality.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said he had a “positive engagement” with President Biden, who was a “strong supporter of the peace process”.

TUV leader Jim Allister said: “To the diet of distortion fed to unionists by the prime minister, secretary of state and some of their local patsies over the Windsor whitewash, we now have the added ingredient from anti-unionist Biden.

“There is the hint of bribery of economic aid if only unionists would operate Stormont to irreversibly implement their detachment from the UK and hasten all-Ireland alignment.”