Northern Ireland politicians in tribute to 'larger than life' John Bercow

Two Northern Ireland politicians have paid tribute to John Bercow after he stood down as Commons Speaker.

Mr Bercow announced his intention to quit in September, saying the timing was the "least disruptive and most democratic course of action".

He presided over the final Prime Minister's Questions of his tenure on Wednesday.

The 56-year-old entered Parliament in 1997 and held several shadow ministerial positions before taking the Speaker's chair on June 22, 2009.

Former SDLP MP Margaret Ritchie recalled a conversation she had with Mr Bercow after she was sworn in to represent constituents in South Down.

"He told me he wanted to give preference to backbench MPs and I think in his own theatrical way he did always do that," she said.

"I think that made him quite popular."

However, Ms Ritchie said the House of Commons was a much more relaxed place when she graced its benches.

"This was before Brexit, but I think he was a good adjudicator," she continued. "Everyone got it if he thought you were messing.

"He was fair and saw that the Executive was accountable to Parliament and always acted to ensure that Parliament could do its job."

DUP MP Gregory Campbell agreed that Mr Bercow did a lot to give preference to backbenchers, but said for many his negative attributes would outweigh his positive qualities.

"He was certainly an unusual character and, for his lack of physical stature, he was larger than life in the Speaker's chair," he said.

"He had an incredible grasp of old English phraseology and used words that sound very odd in the 21st century.

"For example, he would regularly tell MPs off for perambulating in the chamber.

"Many of us thought his words were deliberately designed to prove how much he knew."

The East Londonderry representative also acknowledged Mr Bercow's impressive memory.

"He had a remarkable power of recall and would know exactly how long a member had been in the House," he added.

"When Ken Clarke, the father of the House, got up to speak once, he addressed him as 'venerable denizen of the House for 48 years, six months and four days'."

But Mr Campbell said the words of the "bellicose" speaker could cut people.

He added: "He reduced new members to tears and many would argue that the minus outweighs the positive."