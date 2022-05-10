Northern Ireland politicians react to Queen’s Speech pledge to 'protect integrity of the whole of the UK'

The Prince of Wales reads the Queen's speech in the House of Lords Chamber, during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster. (PA)

North Down MP Stephen Farry has said that any unilateral move to scrap parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol would be “wholly counterproductive”.

He added that the government’s legislative programme for the forthcoming year, which was set out in the Queen’s Speech delivered on behalf of the Queen by the Prince of Wales on Tuesday, showed the “weakness” and “growing authoritarianism” of the government.

“This programme continues to illustrate this government’s weakness on providing economic opportunities, addressing inequalities and tackling climate change,” said the North Down MP.

“With Bills to undermine human rights including the right to protest, it further demonstrates the growing authoritarianism of the government.

“Any unilateral move to scrap parts of the protocol would be wholly counterproductive. The government needs to abandon the vicious cycle of spin and briefings on this,” he added.

“We need mutually agreed, sustainable and legal solutions to the challenges posed.”

TUV leader Jim Allister, however, has said that the “absence of any mention of legislation in the Queen’s Speech to counter and remove the Protocol means the response of Unionists in Stormont can only be unrelenting refusal to operate its structures so long as the Protocol persists.”

It was a view also shared by DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson who claimed devolution was only restored in 2020 on the basis of “ unfettered access for Northern Ireland businesses to the whole of the UK internal market”.

Mr Donaldson once again called on the UK Government to “act quickly” and said it is “either the Protocol or power-sharing based upon a cross-community consensus, the Prime Minister cannot sustain both”.

The Queen's Speech stopped short of any legislative commitment on the protocol. There was a reference to protecting the internal economic bonds of the United Kingdom.

Prince Charles said the “continued success and integrity of the whole of the United Kingdom is of paramount importance to my government, including the internal economic bonds between all of its parts”.

Mr Allister said that there is “no point in HMG speaking of the integrity of the UK and economic bonds when the iniquitous Protocol continues to decree and operate on the basis that GB is a foreign country."

"This is what no unionist can bear,” he said.

“Accordingly, unionists must unreservedly refuse to operate Stormont in all its parts so long as the Protocol exists in all its parts. Stormont or Union-dismantling Protocol remains the choice.”

Mr Farry has urged that Northern Ireland “must not be a plaything for the internal politics of the Conservative Party.”

“Alliance’s preference is for the Assembly to implement the language and cultural commitments from New Decade, New Approach. This hasn’t occurred despite ample opportunities to do so, and there is no sign of it happening soon. It is with reluctance we support Westminster doing so,” he said.

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie claimed the speech had made the “landing zone” on a solution to the protocol issue clear.

"There should be no checks on goods coming into Northern Ireland from Great Britain which are solely intended for use in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“The Ulster Unionist Party has been stating this since 2019, we restated it during the Assembly election campaign and I am repeating it now.”

Within the speech, the Prince of Wales announced plans to deliver a package of identity and language measures, as promised in the NDNA deal that restored powersharing in early 2020.

The promised legislation will also place a duty on the Northern Ireland Department of Education to encourage and facilitate the use of Ulster Scots, with the Secretary of State empowered to step in to ensure the commitments are followed by the Executive.

Mr Farry continued: “With regard to legacy, we remain committed to the Stormont House model. The revised government proposals have not been co-designed with Northern Ireland political parties and in particular victims’ groups.

“There is no basis for even qualified immunity and it is hard to see how the proposed way forward is compliant with Article 2 of the ECHR.”

It’s after the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill appears to have been tweaked in a paper published after the Queen’s Speech in response to the almost universal opposition to the original proposals and is described as being aimed at providing better outcomes for victims, survivors and veterans.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood criticised changes to the proposals claiming the plans have been revised “without consulting local political leaders”.

“Now we learn, in a companion document to a Queen’s Speech, that there will be changes to the flawed proposals for a general amnesty but have no details on how any new process would work,” he added.

"We also have little clarity on plans for legacy inquests and civil cases currently before the courts. This is another mess.

"The failure to engage with parties on these important issues is another sign of the dismissive arrogance that the British Government approaches this place with.”

In the Queen’s Speech, Prince Charles said the government would address legislation concerning Northern Ireland and reaffirmed support for the Good Friday Agreement.

He said: “Her Majesty’s government will prioritise support for the Belfast Good Friday Agreement and its institutions including through legislation to address the legacy of the past.”

Disagreements over the Protocol have meant the DUP have said they will not take part in a power-sharing executive until their concerns are resolved.

The protocol is part of the UK's Brexit deal with the EU, which allows free trade across the Irish border but introduced checks on some goods coming to Northern Ireland from Great Britain.