Northern Ireland Protocol: Jim Allister blasts port check proposals and says UK ‘sees itself as EU’s surrogate’

TUV leader Jim Allister has accused the UK Government of seeing itself “as the EU’s surrogate” when it comes to protecting the trading bloc’s single market.

Mr Allister was commenting following the publication of a letter on Wednesday that shed light on plans for new facilities at Northern Ireland ports for goods checks.

The letter from the minister for biosecurity Lord Benyon said the Government’s plans for red and green lanes for checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK will require the construction of “enhanced facilities” at ports.

The letter notes that while delivery of these facilities is a devolved responsibility, in the absence of a Northern Ireland Executi ve and Assembly, it will now fall to the UK government to “take that work forward” with work to begin in early 2023.

Speaking about the letter, the TUV leader said unionists would be “disappointed”.

“Firstly, it confirms that, like the EU, His Majesty’s Government’s focus is only on ‘the operation of the Protocol’, rather than the reversal of its sovereignty grab and resulting constitutional consequences,” he said.

"Unionists who thought the Protocol Bill had a different intent will be disappointed.

“Secondly, it demonstrates that green and red lanes in fact confirm the existence of the Irish Sea border and will produce even greater and permanent border infrastructure at Larne and Belfast.

"Even the green lane access would still be under the aegis of the protocol with declarations and paperwork still required to bring goods from GB, even though they would never leave Northern Ireland.

"The idea of having to be in a ‘trusted trader scheme’ to trade within your own country is obnoxious and wrong.

“Just as TUV called the protocol right from the beginning, as the union-dismantling instrument it is, so, our warnings that green and red lanes are confirmatory of the Irish Sea border and no panacea are borne out by this revealing letter.

“If unionists are being trussed up for another betrayal, then, strength, not weakness, must be the response.”

The protocol was agreed by the UK and the EU as a way to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland after Brexit.

It shifted the requirement for checks and customs declarations to trade crossing the Irish Sea, but is deeply unpopular with unionists, and the DUP has collapsed the powersharing institutions at Stormont in protest.

The UK Government, while continuing to negotiate with the EU over the protocol, has also introduced legislation in Parliament to override many parts of the treaty.

The Bill includes provision for the green and red lane system at Northern Ireland ports – with the green lane for goods from Great Britain which are staying in the region and the red lane to check and control goods going on to the Republic of Ireland and the rest of the EU.

Ulster Unionist agriculture spokesman Tom Elliott said Lord Benyon’s letter indicated that the protocol was being enhanced rather than replaced.

He said: “In what appears to be UK appeasement of the EU to enhance checks at Northern Ireland ports, there is no indication of anything positive coming from the UK protocol legislation that will resolve the issues of the protocol in Northern Ireland.

“The UK Government seems to be giving whilst getting nothing in return.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “The Government has been clear the Northern Ireland Protocol is not working. We are in negotiations with the EU to find a negotiated solution, but the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill was introduced because the situation in Northern Ireland needs to be resolved if negotiations are not successful.

“These facilities are needed under any long-term solution to the protocol – a negotiated solution or through the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.”