Northern Ireland Protocol situation ‘cannot continue’ claims Good Friday Agreement architect Lord Trimble

The former UUP leader and architect of the Good Friday Agreement Lord Trimble has claimed the current situation with the Northern Ireland Protocol “cannot continue”.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, the Conservative peer claimed the UK Government have “set out the societal, economic and constitutional damage the protocol is causing” and have instead been met with a “brick wall of intransigence” from the European Union.

Citing his experience at negotiating the 1998 peace agreement with then SDLP leader John Hume, Lord Trimble called on the government to “act on its responsibility to safeguard the future of Northern Ireland and replace this damaging and community-splitting protocol”.

Lord Trimble, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in the Good Friday Agreement, has previously joined a legal fight against the protocol alongside the likes of TUV leader Jim Allister, the former Brexit Party MEP Ben Habib and Baroness Hoey.

“It grieves me now that the arrangements which I and others gave so much to achieve are in danger of collapsing, as a result of the imposition of the Northern Ireland Protocol,” he wrote.

“The High Court in Belfast ruled that the protocol changed the constitutional position of Northern Ireland within the UK.

“Indeed, in giving evidence to the court, the Government’s own lawyers admitted that, when the EU Withdrawal Act was passed in the House of Commons, Article 6 of the Act of Union was ‘implicitly set aside’ without consent.

“The protocol also removed any votes on the laws which will be made in Brussels, now imposed on Northern Ireland and enforced by the European Court of Justice.

“Consent and democratic legitimacy have been torn from the province by the Protocol. That is why I and other unionist leaders intend taking our legal challenge to the Supreme Court.”

Lord Trimble argued the protocol has damaged the “pillars of consent and cross-community agreement” within the 1998 peace accord.

“American politicians and the EU say that they support the Good Friday Agreement, yet this denial of democratic control and dilution of British sovereignty over part of the UK has had the opposite effect,” he added.

“If they did care about the Good Friday Agreement, they would realise that this protocol doesn’t command support from any unionist representative in Northern Ireland.

“How does anyone expect the Assembly, which is based on decisions being made by consent, to function?”

Speaking to BBC Radio Four on Tuesday, Marks and Spencer chairman and former Tory MP Archie Norman claimed the protocol is "very, very onerous" and costs the business about £30m.

He accused the EU Commission of "coming up with a convoluted set of rules" for Northern Ireland that hinder the movement of goods.

"Our food standards are probably the highest in the world, therefore we should recognise that and let the product flow," he said.

Referencing this difficulty, Lord Trimble claimed the result of the protocol will mean “many firms in Great Britain will no longer supply to Northern Ireland, reducing choice and increasing prices”.

“I know only too well the many personal and political sacrifices John Hume and I made to deliver the Good Friday Agreement and peace,” he said.

“Which is why the Government must now act on its responsibility to safeguard the future of Northern Ireland and replace this damaging and community-splitting protocol. Surely the EU should cooperate in resolving this, as I did with John Hume 25 years ago.”