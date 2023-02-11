Northern Ireland Protocol talks likely to conclude soon

A sign on a lamp post outside Larne Port with the word 'No Irish Sea Border'. (Picture date: Monday March 8, 2021) — © PA

Northern Ireland Protocol talks are likely to reach a conclusion soon, according to a BBC report.

The BBC said “two sources with knowledge of negotiations” revealed that talks were coming to a close. One source indicated that a final legal text is now being looked at.

The report also said that despite this revelation, work still has to be done to ensure the deal is accepted by the DUP, EU Member states and Conservative MPs.

On Monday, RTÉ News reported that the EU is set to agree to a UK proposal for a green and red lane model at Northern Ireland ports

It means that the EU will accept that goods being shipped to NI from Great Britain should be treated differently to goods moving to the Republic of Ireland.

A senior EU official reportedly told the Irish broadcaster that the green and red lanes at Northern Ireland ports will govern both animal health and food safety issues, as well as customs formalities.

Whilst the official acknowledged the “unintended consequences of the protocol” and said the “most important thing is that we have a solution that works for Northern Ireland”, they stressed that talks remain difficult and that key gaps remain to be bridged.

The NI Protocol is an arrangement between the UK and the EU, governing trade across the Irish Sea post-Brexit, which has resulted in checks on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, rather than on goods moving north and south within the island of Ireland.

This has effectively created a border in the Irish Sea which many unionists and loyalists feel threatens their place in the United Kingdom.

The UK, EU and NI political parties are keen to reach an agreement to break the stalemate over the contentious trading arrangements before April's landmark 25th anniversary of Northern Ireland's historic Good Friday peace agreement.