Northern Ireland Protocol technical talks to resume on Thursday between UK and EU

The Union flag and the EU flag fly from the same mast above the Summerhall building in Edinburgh.

Technical talks over the Northern Ireland Protocol will be held on Thursday as both the UK and EU attempt to bridge a gap over the row.

The meeting held between officials will be via video-link, before an actual in-person meeting is held at a later date.

Simon Coveney is also due to meet UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly for dinner in London on Thursday evening and will co-chair a British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris on Friday.

The European Commission had earlier this week confirmed the two sides planned to meet for the technical level talks, adding the EU will approach them "constructively" and it remains "committed to finding joint solutions".

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Liz Truss said she wanted a settlement with the EU that “works for everybody” and reports in the press from those involved in negotiations also suggested a deal between the sides could be reached within months.

Simon Coveney said that reports of protocol negotiations between the EU and UK restarting are "positive news", adding the "mood music has changed quite fundamentally".

Mr Coveney told reporters in Co Donegal on Monday: "Both sides have agreed to engage this week for the first time since mid-February.

"So this is a very welcome change of course that the British Government is engaging now seriously, as opposed to moving ahead with unilateral action which would certainly have caused a lot more problems than it would have solved."

The protocol was agreed by the UK and EU as part of the Withdrawal Agreement and sought to avoid a hard border with Ireland post-Brexit.

But the arrangements have created trade barriers on goods being shipped from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

The protocol is vehemently opposed by many unionists in Northern Ireland and the DUP is currently blocking the formation of a powersharing executive in Belfast in protest.

Legislation to enable the UK Government to effectively tear up parts of the protocol is to return to Parliament on October 11.

The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill has already cleared the House of Commons and will be debated at second reading by the House of Lords, which is expected to consider it at length, next week.