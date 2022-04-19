Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis defends Boris Johnson over ‘partygate’ ahead of expected Parliament apology

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis has defended Boris Johnson over his fine for attending a Downing Street party ahead of an expected apology by the Prime Minister to Parliament.

Speaking to Sky News on Tuesday, Mr Lewis contended that Mr Johnson has not misled the House of Commons over the ‘partygate’ row and referenced other ministers having received fixed penalty notices was a defence for the Prime Minister remaining in office.

Mr Johnson is expected to make a "full-throated apology" to MPs in the House of Commons, but it is reported he will stop short of addressing allegations he instigated a separate lockdown leaving do.

The Northern Ireland Secretary argued Mr Johnson has already made changes to his staff at Downing Street and said the Prime Minister is focused on “delivering for people”.

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis

“I worked with the Prime Minister on a range of issues across the UK and particularly for Northern Ireland and I’ve been working for someone whose focus is always been on delivering for people,” Mr Lewis said.

Read more Johnson expected to urge MPs to move on from partygate

“The Prime Minister himself has been very clear in the statement last week. He has apologised for what has happened.

“He has already changed the chief of staff and some of the key people around Number 10.

“At every point he has been clear at what he believes to have been the truth.

He has paid that fine, he has apologised for that. He absolutely accepts the police have found the rules were broken. What he said to Parliament he believed to be true at the time.”

Last week, Mr Johnson was fined by the Metropolitan Police for attending a birthday bash thrown in his honour in the Cabinet room in June 2020, while coronavirus restrictions were in place.

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis

He was then accused over the weekend of not only attending a leaving party for his former communications chief Lee Cain on November 13 2020, but instigating the do.

Downing Street declined to comment on the claims.

On accusations Mr Johnson has “misled” Parliament after first claiming he didn’t know about parties, Mr Lewis added: “His view when he outlined that to Parliament he was making a statement of fact what he believed to be true.

“He accepted before then things had happened at Number 10 people didn’t like. When the police issued him a fine, he accepted that.”

When challenged on whether a Prime Minister who has broken the law could continue in office, the NI Secretary said: “We have had Prime Ministers in the past have received penalty notices.

“Ministers in the past have sadly been subject to getting fixed penalty notices. They continue to be ministers.”

Read more Fresh allegations emerge about Johnson’s involvement in partygate

Mr Johnson is widely expected to make a statement in the Commons today, as MPs return to Westminster following the Easter recess.

The Telegraph cited a Downing Street source as saying he will "offer a full-throated apology and recognise the strength of feeling" among MPs on partygate, but is unlikely to go into too much detail on the matter.

"He will obviously give an update on the fine because there is a clear need to do that, but it is difficult to pre-empt the findings of an ongoing police investigation publicly," the source reportedly said.

The newspaper said he will instead talk about Ukraine and the Rwanda deal, while The Times previously reported he will also touch on the cost-of-living crisis and a trip to India focusing on defence and trade.

As well as addressing MPs in the Chamber, Mr Johnson is expected to speak to a meeting of the entire Conservative parliamentary party on Tuesday evening.

According to The Telegraph, it is also thought Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Commons Speaker, will announce today that he will allow a vote on an investigation into whether the PM misled Parliament with his partygate explanations.