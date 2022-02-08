Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis rules out early Stormont election

Northern Ireland’s Secretary of State Brandon Lewis has revealed he has no plans to call an early election following calls from some Stormont parties.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Mr Lewis said "it is right" that the election date remains May 5.

Following the resignation of Paul Givan as First Minister and the collapse of the Executive last week, Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald said Mr Lewis should bring forward the Assembly election.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson did not specifically call for one but said his party were ready to fight an election.

Other parties however rejected the idea of an early election, with fears that essential legislation could be stymied if Stormont goes into an early period of purdah.

Mr Lewis said it was already close enough to the current election period.

"The Assembly under the new rules can continue to function, it's right we allow MLAs time and space to pass legislation, I'll be working to support the parties to do that and then we can have an election of 5 May," he said.

Meanwhile, a Northern Ireland Office minister has said the resignation of Northern Ireland's first minister "will not fundamentally alter" the UK's negotiations with the EU over the Brexit protocol.

Conor Burns also repeated the Government's call for the DUP to reinstate a first minister following the removal of Paul Givan over what the DUP regards as a lack of progress in negotiations to tackle issues with the protocol.

"I have to say very candidly that the Government is clear on our intentions with the (European) commission on the protocol and the withdrawal of the first minister will not fundamentally alter the Government's determination to carry on engaging with the commission to find resolution, to find solutions to the situation in Northern Ireland, recognising the uniqueness of the position of Northern Ireland as part of the United Kingdom single market but also buttressing against the single market of the European Union in the form of the Irish Republic," he told the Northern Ireland Affairs committee.

"From a UK Government point of view, in terms of protocol conversations, the plan is clear and the plan is continuing to be played out led by the Foreign Secretary."

Mr Burns said the Government "profoundly regrets" the withdrawal of the first minister and have "urged the DUP to get the first minister back in".

He said "we've been here before", but added there is a fundamental difference to the position now as ministers are still in place and the Assembly is still sitting.

"We have not actually witnessed a collapse of the institutions in the way they had before," he said, adding he noted a "degree of positioning" ahead of the Assembly elections.

He said he believed there would be a "very different reaction" from parties if they were two or more years away from the next election.