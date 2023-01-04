Northern Ireland Secretary requests new talks with Stormont’s five main parties

The Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris has written to the leaders of Stormont’s five main parties requesting further talks about restoring the Assembly.

Mr Heaton-Harris penned the letter on Wednesday, with the sit-down planned for next week with the party leaders, a spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Office has confirmed.

Devolution has been in flux since February when the DUP withdrew its first minister from the ministerial executive in protest at the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The region’s largest unionist party has since blocked the formation of a new administration following May’s Assembly election and prevented the Assembly meeting to conduct legislative business.

The DUP claims the protocol has undermined Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom by creating economic barriers on trade entering the region from Great Britain.

The party has insisted it will not allow a return to power-sharing until radical changes to the protocol are delivered.

Last month Mr Heaton-Harris cut the pay of MLAs by 27.5% to reflect the fact they are not doing their jobs as legislators.

If a new executive is not formed by January 19, the Government assumes a legal responsibility to call a snap Assembly election by April 13.

It is understood the Secretary has invited the party leaders to meet at the Northern Ireland Office next Wednesday morning.

It follows an unsuccessful meeting with the leaders last month.

It is reported Leo Varadkar also plans to make his first visit to Northern Ireland since being re-elected as Taoiseach next week.

Mr Varadkar has become deeply unpopular within some sections of unionism and loyalism who claim he was an instrumental figure in the creation of Brexit’s contentious NI Protocol.

The Fine Gael leader had previously outlined his plans to travel to Northern Ireland in the early new year, as he signalled that resolving the impasse over the protocol is his priority.

He said any personal concerns over his safety will not deter him from visiting.