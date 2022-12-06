Northern Ireland Secretary urges MLAs to return to Stormont after Bill allowing him to cut their pay becomes law

Chris Heaton-Harris has urged MLAs to return to Stormont after a Bill that allows the Northern Ireland Secretary to slash Stormont politicians’ salaries has now become law.

In a statement, he said the pay cut was “a necessary step when the people of Northern Ireland are tackling significant cost of living challenges, and after long-term mishandling of the NI public finances [by NI Ministers] that has left a £660m black hole.”

He also said “for 200 days MLAs have been receiving full pay while failing to fulfill the duties they were elected to do.”

Despite this statement, he is yet to confirm when plans to cut the wages will go ahead.

It comes after the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation etc) Bill cleared all its stages in the House of Commons in one day last month after being fast-tracked.

The Bill also extends the deadline for forming an executive in Northern Ireland and enables civil servants to have limited decision-making powers to ensure public services can still be delivered.

The Bill having received Royal Assent now means Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris has the power to cut the salaries of the 90 MLAs at Stormont, however he has not yet confirmed when he plans to do so.

There has been no functioning government in Stormont since May’s elections, with the DUP refusing to restore powersharing unless the Northern Ireland Protocol is scrapped.

The Bill, which aims to buy further time for negotiations with the EU over the protocol, progressed through all its stages of consideration in the Commons unopposed.

While the DUP did not vote against the Bill, on salaries East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell argued the Government should introduce “something similar” in Westminster to ensure “Sinn Fein MPs or anyone else that doesn’t fulfil their duties also don’t receive remuneration from the public purse”.

Last month, Mr Heaton-Harris said it is "not acceptable" that MLAs continue to draw full salaries whilst unable to conduct the full range of functions they were elected to do.

"At a time where taxpayers' money, and indeed taxpayers themselves, are under enormous strain, it's simply not acceptable that MLAs continue to draw a full salary whilst unable to conduct the full range of functions for which they were elected,” he said.

The expected salary reduction could see wages cut by 27%, or just over £14,000, reducing MLA incomes from £51,500 to £37,337.