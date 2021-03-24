Northern Ireland should hold referendum on abortion according to senior Conservative MP

Sir Peter Bottomley is one of 88 other MPs in Westminster who have signed a letter urging Robin Swann to commission abortion services “as a matter of priority”.

A Conservative MP who signed a letter backing Brandon Lewis’ move to compel Stormont to implement abortion laws has suggested Northern Ireland holds a referendum on the issue.

On Tuesday, the Northern Ireland Secretary of State laid down regulations in Westminster allowing him to compel Stormont to directly implement abortion laws.

Urging the politicians in Northern Ireland to “sort it out” Sir Peter Bottomley suggested Northern Ireland should hold a referendum into abortion, similar to that which took place in the Republic of Ireland in 2018.

“These laws are hugely controversial, but they were hugely controversial in the Republic of Ireland until they had a vote, when it was then clear they were not controversial,” he told the BBC.

“I invite the Northern Ireland political parties to have a referendum there as well.

“Who is it for the politicians to say that because of their interpretation of what the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission contradict, we are going to make you get on a ferry during Covid and go to Liverpool or Scotland or go down south?

“Is that really what politics is about?”

Mr Lewis will assume the new power when the regulations come into force on March 31.

The DUP have condemned Brandon Lewis' intervention at Westminster as "a retrograde step and an over-reach".

Nigel Dodds, the DUP deputy leader said the government had set a “dangerous precedent” following Mr Lewis’ move.

“We can’t have a situation where people say ‘We are going to do this’ and then a few months later the goalposts are moved," he said.

“What we need to do is look at the whole of the New Decade New Approach agreement.

“There may now be many who will say: ‘If you choose the British Government to do X why don’t you just do Y’.”

Sir Peter dismissed claims by some that the Secretary of State’s decision was controversial or represented an attack on devolution.

“The fact is that four years ago people started putting pressure on and the Northern Ireland government didn’t respond. Two years ago, the UK parliament made a requirement and it has not happened,” he added.

“If we want to seriously reduce the number of formal terminations, the way you do it is not by having laws that make life difficult and that put women into an impossible position.”

Sir Peter also dismissed waiting for Stormont to act, saying they have “had years” to deal with the issue.

“It hasn’t happened. You can't say to a conception would you mind hanging around for a few years while the politicians sort it out,” he added.

“They have had years to sort it out. The choice is ordinary party politics or compassion.”