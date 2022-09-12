Northern Ireland's devotion to Queen stronger than anywhere else, special Assembly sitting hears

Gordon Lyons said the Queen's subjects in Northern Ireland were very devoted to her. Picture: PA

The Queen was a "courageous and gracious leader" who contributed to peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland, a special sitting at Stormont has heard.

So often a place of deep division, the Assembly chamber was united as politicians from all sides of unionism and nationalism joined in tribute to Her Majesty.

A three hour debate heard praise of a “steadfast constant in a changing world” who leaves behind a legacy unrivalled in history.

Speaker Alex Maskey opening the sitting by saying the Queen was held in high regard by many for her role in peacebuilding and reconciliation in Northern Ireland.

Mr Maskey said he would deliver a message of condolence on behalf of the Assembly to King Charles III.

Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill and Deirdre Hargey pictured in the Great Hall at Stormont.

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill said the Queen’s life and legacy will be “fondly remembered by many people around the world”.

She said: "Everybody will agree that it was a mammoth achievement to have marked 70 years of dedicated public service to the British people when she celebrated her Platinum Jubilee earlier this year."

She recalled meeting the Queen with Martin McGuinness in 2012 in Belfast and at Windsor Castle two years later, adding that she appreciated her "warmth, kindness and unfailing courtesy".

Ms O'Neill added: "They were pointing to the peaceful future overwhelmingly endorsed by the people through their expressed support for the Good Friday Agreement, while acknowledging the regrettable divisions and tragedies of the past.

"She made real efforts and in good faith to build relationships with those of us who are Irish, and who share a different political allegiance to herself and her government, and who wish to exercise our right to self-determination based on consent to achieve reunification and a shared island for all.

"There is an onus on us all in politics and public life, but also the whole community to follow her example and strengthen the bonds of friendship that will bring people and communities together."

DUP Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said: "We have lost our greatest-ever monarch; a leader who was remarkable, not just for the longevity of her reign, impressive though it was, but because she was an exemplar of service, sacrifice and devotion to duty - right to the very end.

"That devotion from her subjects in Northern Ireland was as strong, and if I may say so, was stronger here, than anywhere else."

He added: "Mr Speaker, whether we know it or not, we are all poorer for her passing."

UUP leader Doug Beattie said the Queen's reign spanned "massive political, social and economic change".

Mr Beattie said he was "deeply saddened" by her loss and that he was experiencing an unexpected sense of grief.

"The Queen remained a constant, creating stability and a national focus," he said.

"Her Majesty the Queen had a knack of remaining current, accessible and approachable in a changing world.

"Although she would stand with heads of state and prime ministers and presidents, and with other kings and queens, she never lost her common personal touch."

Mr Beattie, a decorated military veteran who said he first met the Queen when he joined the Army at 16, said she epitomised service and that her "commitment to reconciliation" on the island of Ireland was exemplified by her "extraordinary visit" to the Republic in 2011.

He said she showed "courage, leadership and generosity of spirit" on the visit which won the hearts of many Irish people, forging strengthened links between the UK and Ireland.

Alliance leader Naomi Long told the special sitting that the Queen had shown "unswerving dedication" to duty.

She said: "When we reflect on monarchy, we acknowledge there are a range of views on the institutions. It is one of immense privilege. However, not everyone who is subject to immense privilege gives so much in return.

"I think it is a remarkable achievement, not just to have served on the throne as the Queen did for such a long period, but to have done so with such unswerving dedication to duty, right to her final hours to have continued in the work to which she was called. That, I believe, is a remarkable legacy which she leaves behind."

The SDLP's Stormont leader Matthew O'Toole said one of the most notable achievements of the Queen was "her extraordinary contribution to reconciliation between Ireland and Britain".

He added: "The example of Queen Elizabeth was to stretch herself, to be generous and to use the symbolic power of her role not simply to command loyalty but to win respect, warmth and build bridges."

TUV leader Jim Allister referenced the IRA murder of Lord Mountbatten, the uncle of the Duke of Edinburgh, in 1979.

He said: "Hers was not a life immune from burdens and heartache.

"One such affliction was the wicked murder of the elderly Lord Mountbatten by the IRA.

"Yet she bore it with great fortitude, with generosity, with grace."

Meanwhile, People Before Profit west Belfast MLA Gerry Carroll said beforehand that he would not attend the sitting.

Mr Carroll said while he respects the wishes of others to mourn the passing of a monarch, he does not wish to partake in a political ceremony which uncritically supports the institution of monarchy.

He added: “People Before Profit respects those who wish to mourn at this time, but we have made the decision not to partake in official political events which celebrate the life of a past monarch, or the introduction of a successor.

“During a cost of living crisis, when more and more people are struggling to pay bills and put food on the table, it is obscene that millions will be spent on a lavish coronation ceremony for a future monarch.

“We believe the time has come to move beyond an institution which is outdated and unequal, and to begin an honest conversation about the society around us."