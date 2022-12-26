Northern Ireland's headline-makers of 2022: No1. Michelle O’Neill

In a year when her 'no alternative to IRA violence' comment sparked debate, the First Minister-in-waiting has shown an ability to provide strong leadership but challenges lie ahead, writes former Sinn Fein MLA Daithí McKay

Michelle O’Neill’s year could not have gone any better from her point of view. Twelve months ago, she was deputy First Minister to the DUP’s Paul Givan, but she now emerges from 2022 as the First Minister-in-waiting and has led Sinn Fein to the highest first preference vote for a nationalist party since the Assembly was set up nearly 25 years ago.