‘Nothing wrong with cherry picking’: DUP’s Edwin Poots defends letter lobbying UK Government to dilute protocol Bill to protect Northern Ireland farmers

DUP MLA Edwin Poots has defended a move to lobby the UK Government to dilute some aspects of the Northern Ireland Protocol legislation saying there is “nothing wrong with cherry picking”.

The revelation came in the Financial Times who reported a letter the former DUP leader wrote to the government last July, when he was still the Agriculture Minister, arguing that farmers in Northern Ireland would be better off under some aspects of the protocol.

In the letter to George Eustice, then UK environment secretary, the politician said it was “unacceptable” that the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, if enacted, would force the region’s farmers to accept the same agricultural subsidy regime as the rest of the UK.

Mr Poots argued that “in so far as agriculture is concerned, the state aid arrangements... of the protocol, provide significant policy flexibility for Northern Ireland.

“The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill is proposing to disapply the approach to subsidy control that we currently have (which works) and extending the [UK’s Subsidy Control Act] (which doesn’t work) to Northern Ireland. This is unacceptable and we need a solution,” he added.

In a response the DUP said anything contained in Mr Poots’ letter was “in his ministerial” capacity and “was never discussed by the party”.

Northern Ireland is currently without a powersharing government at Stormont as a result of the DUP’s refusal to allow the nomination of an Assembly Speaker or join and Executive in opposition to the protocol.

The protocol was agreed by the UK and EU as a way to ensure the Irish land border remained free flowing post-Brexit. It achieves that by moving regulatory and customs checks to the sea border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Many loyalists and unionists are vehemently opposed to the protocol, claiming it has weakened Northern Ireland's constitutional position within the UK.

The legislation – currently going through the House of Lords – allows ministers to override some post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland if a negotiated settlement cannot be reached with the European Union.

Defending his move to the FT, Mr Poots said the protocol was “wholly unacceptable” but that it was “entirely reasonable” he was seeking to support farmers.

“There’s nothing wrong with cherry picking,” he told the newspaper, before adding that Northern Ireland needed to “have the ability to respond to particular circumstances if necessary”.

“If the NI Protocol Bill were to be progressed as currently drafted, that would remove the EU State Aid framework and bring NI agriculture within scope of the UK domestic subsidy control regime,” he added.

“That imposes a different set of requirements and the agricultural policy framework would need to be assessed in light of this different regime.”

A DUP spokesman said: “There appear to be some people in London who mischievously are out to cast doubt on the DUPs determination to get rid of the NI Protocol. Their tactics will fail.

“The DUP, including Mr Poots are in full support of the NI Protocol Bill. The party did not at any time consider tabling amendments to the Bill to reflect anything contained in the letter which was sent by Mr Poots in his Ministerial rather than party capacity and which was never discussed by the party.”