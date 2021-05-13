O’Neill commends Anderson, but says SF removal necessary

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill has described outgoing Foyle MLA Martina Anderson as a "first-class republican activist" who is helping to reshape the party in Londonderry.

The Deputy First Minister paid tribute to Ms Anderson for her decades of dedication to Sinn Fein but said removing her name from the ballot paper in the next Assembly election was necessary.

Ms Anderson and fellow Sinn Fein MLA in Foyle Karen Mullan were asked by Sinn Fein to stand down as elected representatives as part of a major review carried out by the party's Dublin leadership.

An earlier review by party members in Northern Ireland, including senior Sinn Fein figure Gerry Kelly MLA, had implied no action was necessary and a solution to current difficulties could be found without the need for drastic action.

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald sanctioned a second review by its Dublin-based leaders which took a tougher approach, removing key backroom figures from the party in Derry and asking Ms Anderson and Ms Mullan to resign as MLAs before June.

Ms Anderson admitted the demand for her to consider her position as a MLA came as "a body blow".

Her upset sparked a scathing statement from her family attacking the party and its treatment of Ms Anderson and Ms Mullan.

However, Michelle O'Neill said that something had to be done to help revive the party in Foyle after disastrous election results, notably when Elisha McCallion was ejected from her Westminster seat in 2019 after she received 17,000 votes fewer than SDLP leader Colum Eastwood.

The party’s woes were further compounded in the local council elections when five members of Sinn Fein lost their seats across Derry and Strabane.

Ms O'Neill said yesterday these election results were "disappointing" and added: "We needed to restore confidence in the Sinn Fein team in the Foyle constituency.

"We believe that the change we are going to bring forward will hopefully command the confidence of the people of Foyle.

"Both Martina and Karen Mullan will be part of that change but both have indicated they will not seek re-election.

"We have work to do in terms of trying to build our profile in the Foyle constituency and both ladies will be part of that process."

While Ms Mullan has yet to make any public statement in the wake of her announcement that she wouldn't be standing next year, Ms Anderson has said that "this is a difficult time", but accepted the decision to replace her.

Ms Anderson said: "I will work with and support whoever the leadership selects as a candidate for the next Assembly election to help build the political support needed to take us to our ultimate objective of Irish reunification."

This was confirmed by Mrs O'Neill who said: "Martina has worked with the whole of the review group, has actually helped to shape the recommendations and where we are today. Martina is an absolutely first-class republican activist, always has been and always will be, including rebuilding the party in Foyle."