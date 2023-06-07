O’Neill says Finucane will attend controversial IRA commemoration

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill has said party MP John Finucane will be at the South Armagh Volunteers commemoration this weekend.

Victims’ representatives had previously called on him not to attend the event to remember IRA members.

Marcus Babington, whose father Henry (52) was shot dead by the Provos in a case of mistaken identity in Belfast in 1989, was one of those who criticised Mr Finucane, telling the Belfast Telegraph he can’t understand why the MP would want to be involved in such a commemoration.

Sinn Fein’s deputy leader Michelle O’Neill (Brian Lawless/PA)

Speaking to RTE radio yesterday, Ms O’Neill said everybody has a right to remember their dead.

“That was a core part of the Good Friday Agreement, so let’s be respectful of the fact that we all have a different lived experience and perhaps even a different perspective in terms of how things have unfolded over the years,” she said. “But let’s be respectful of each other and let’s be mindful of all those people that lost their lives.”

She has been criticised for attending such events, but added there had been a “complex history” and there was a need to be respectful of difference.

“Many people lost loved ones throughout the course of the conflict and all those losses of life mean there’s a family that are grieving at the heart of that,” she said.

Michelle O’Neill, left, at the unveiling of a monument to three IRA men who were members of Clonoe O’Rahilly’s GAA club in Co Tyrone

Ms O’Neill said while trying to “heal the wounds of the past”, it was important to keep “eyes towards the future”.

“Let’s keep looking towards the future, let’s keep mending hurt of the past, let’s keep trying to build a better society for us all to live side by side and be respectful of our difference.”

Ms O’Neill said Mr Finucane was part of a team looking towards the change of the political landscape on the island over the next 25 years.

“Let’s ensure that we continue to build for the future,” she added. Meanwhile, during a visit to the United States, Ms O’Neill said the UK Government needs to prioritise the restoration of Stormont.

“They say they’re prepared to legislate to give the DUP some sort of security around trade. However, they can’t legislate to do anything that undermines the Agreement,” she said

“So what I want for this trip that the focus is back on that the two governments need to be working in tandem, hand-in-hand in terms of a plan to restore the Executive.”

DUP Newry and Armagh MLA William Irwin claimed Ms O'Neill's words "don't match reality".

"It is entirely correct to say that many different families are grieving," she said.

"What she fails to explain however is how organising something that is effectively a carnival, complete with music and children's entertainment does anything to deal with anyone's grief.

"Most notably however for those innocent victims, this event glorifies the terrorists who made so many victims in Northern Ireland."

Mr Irwin also claimed the event is "not about 'healing the wounds of the past'", but "tailored to encourage a new generation to revel in the actions which caused many of those wounds".

He called for an explanation of "exactly who and what" the event is commemorating.