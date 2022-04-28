Only way to prevent border poll is voting DUP, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson tells manifesto launch

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has predicted his party will win next week’s Assembly election, as unionists realise the only way to prevent a divisive border poll is to vote DUP.

The party leader was in Portadown to launch the 60-page DUP manifesto and said his focus on Sinn Fein's aspiration was not simply a scare tactic.

“This is not about scaring anyone,” he stated. “It's about pointing out the real choice on offer that people have in this election.

“Right at the heart of the Sinn Fein manifesto is their demand for a border poll.

“They are preparing their supporters for their next push. That is not about helping ordinary households who are concerned about how to pay their energy bills. It’s not about fixing the health service. It’s about pushing their agenda for a border poll.

“I make no apology for pointing out the glaringly obvious.

“I believe the DUP are going to win this election. But if it happens that somehow Sinn Fein wins, does anyone really believe, in any victory speech, the border poll issue won’t be front and centre? That their victory gives them a mandate? Of course they will.”

Sir Jeffrey also said that any prospect of his party returning to the Executive rests with the UK Government, who must remove the NI Protocol.

Most DUP candidates were at the launch event, but one notable absentee was former party leader Edwin Poots, who is contesting the South Belfast seat following the death of Christopher Stalford.