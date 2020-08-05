'Onus on today's politicians to carry on work John Hume started'

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said there is an onus on the "post-Good Friday Agreement generation" of politicians to carry on the good work started by John Hume.

The First and Deputy First Ministers were among political leaders who joined members of the SDLP as they laid to rest the man who helped to found the party.

Mrs Foster said that while it was a very sad day, it was also a proud day for Mr Hume's family and friends and the city.

Alliance leader Naomi Long

She said: "I was just reflecting coming up the road from Fermanagh that this has been a very difficult year for the SDLP with the loss of Seamus Mallon and John Dallat and now of course with the loss of John Hume.

"Obviously we are here to support colleagues and of course the family at this very difficult time.

"I am glad I have been able to attend today and pay my respects on behalf of the people of Northern Ireland and on my own behalf as well - to recognise what a huge figure in political life John Hume was."

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney

Mrs O'Neill said her thoughts were first and foremost with Mr Hume's family but said it was important to carry on with the work he started.

She said: "Today is about John Hume's family and about their time to bury their loved one but it is the end of an era.

"Over the last few years we have lost such huge stalwarts of our peace process and for me the onus is now on us as political leaders of the post-Good Friday Agreement generation to carry on the good work people like John Hume started when it wasn't popular to be talking.

Former Fine Gael politician Austin Currie

"I think John Hume led the way in telling us all that dialogue was the only way to move things forward. I think the contribution John Hume made to all of our lives, not just those in the SDLP but everybody across society would have taken something from John Hume's words at different times."

The theme of building on the Hume legacy was also touched upon by SDLP leader Colum Eastwood. He said: "We are remembering everything that John did for us and this whole country and we are very, very grateful for that.

PSNI chief Simon Byrne

"But there is work to be done, and John was always forward-thinking.

"He gave us the platform, he gave us the pathway, he gave us the opportunity to do this, free from violence and intimidation.

"We have to keep going to build the shared island that we want to see."

Former SDLP members Alban Maginnis and Joe Hendron

On Wednesday it was reported that plans are well advanced for the creation of a John and Pat Hume Foundation.

Its aim will be to protect the legacy of the former Nobel Peace Prize winner. It will also assist those working for reconciliation and peaceful political change in Ireland and around the world.

Irish President Michael D Higgins

The BBC reported that the Hume Foundation had been due to launch in May, but the plan had to be abandoned as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Derry there have been calls to rename the city's peace bridge in honour of Mr Hume.