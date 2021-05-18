Orange Order chief Gibson says NI Protocol protests could be held during Twelfth 

The grand secretary of the Orange Order has suggested protests about the NI Protocol could be a feature of this summer’s Twelfth celebrations.

Mervyn Gibson also reiterated that “nothing should be off the table”, including collapsing the Stormont Assembly, to get rid of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Earlier this month, the Orange Order chief had suggested the incoming leader of the DUP should be “committed to removing the Northern Ireland Protocol by whatever means necessary”, including collapsing the Stormont Assembly.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster’s Talkback show, Mr Gibson said taking away the threat of collapsing Stormont “takes away one of your major cards to play” in negotiations around scrapping the NI Protocol.

When challenged on whether the language used was helpful, Mr Gibson replied: “I am not saying it is helpful, I am talking about putting pressure - showing what it means to people and the strength of feeling.

“If people said: ‘No, let the Assembly trundle along and we’ll keep the protocol then the protocol is still there’, I think people need to see how serious the unionist community are about getting rid of the protocol.”

Mr Gibson also revealed he has been part of conversations with European Comission vice-president Maros Sefcovic and accused the EU politician of ignoring concerns of unionists.

“There needs to be something done about it [the protocol]. I think unionism is prepared to talk and negotiate and debate and have conversations about this, not to be dismissed.

“I told him [Maros Sefcovic] the Irish Sea border wasn’t acceptable to the unionist community. I told him we need to look for alternative solutions. To be honest he just ignored me.”

Adding that unionism can be “confident looking forward” following the election of Edwin Poots and Doug Beattie as the leaders of the DUP and UUP respectively, Mr Gibson suggested unionist parties should be willing to cooperate more often.

He also suggested this year’s Twelfth celebrations in July may involve protests about the Irish Sea border and said protests may become larger as restrictions ease.

“Will there be undertones of the protocol? Of course there will. Let’s see where we are by then,” he added.

“I can see the protests about the protocol increasing. I can honestly, as Covid restrictions are lifted and more people will go out and join those protests.

“Every unionist in Northern Ireland has a responsibility to get rid of the protocol.”