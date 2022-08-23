Orange Order chief Mervyn Gibson backs Liz Truss in Tory leadership race

Orange Order grand secretary Mervyn Gibson has backed Liz Truss in the race for the leadership of the Conservative Party.

On Tuesday, Rev Gibson said he hopes the party will elect a "committed unionist". He further accused outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson of being committed to the union "when it suited".

Foreign Secretary Ms Truss is currently battling it out with former chancellor Rishi Sunak to replace outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the leader of the Tories. The result is set be announced on 5 September.

The pair are this evening set to meet at the 10th Tory leadership hustings in Birmingham.

A number of cabinet members have publicly backed Ms Truss, who is also the bookmakers' favourite.

Rev Gibson tweeted on Tuesday: "Hope the Conservative party will elect a leader who is a committed UNIONIST, rather than Boris who was a convenient unionist - when it suited. We need a Prime Minister for all the UNION and one we can TRUSS-T."

In July, Rev Gibson said Northern Ireland had been left in a "precarious situation" after Mr Johnson's resignation - which he warned could delay the restoration of Stormont.

Speaking to the Irish Times, Rev Gibson said it was “important” his replacement “understand the message … because there’s been too much procrastination over this last year or so regarding the protocol”.

Otherwise, he said, “while the protocol remains there’ll be no Northern Ireland Executive and we want to get government back in Northern Ireland as quickly as possible.”