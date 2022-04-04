Orange Order says Stormont should not return while NI Protocol issues remain

Unionists not turning out will be interpreted by republicans as vote against NI’s place in the UK, says Grand Orange Lodge

In a rallying cry to unionists the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland has said there should be “no return to Stormont” while issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol remain unresolved.

The message has been delivered in a paper from the Orange Institution which urges unionists of all shades to make their vote count on May 5.

Otherwise, it says, “that will be interpreted by republicanism as a vote against Northern Ireland remaining in the United Kingdom.”

The paper notes that a once dependable unionist turn out at elections is no longer assured.

“Our future lies not in lamenting the past, but in adapting to the present and preparing for the future,” said the GOLI.

“We must never lose sight of the core principle of unionism - that Northern Ireland should continue to be an integral and equal part of the United Kingdom.”

It pays tribute to organisations such as the Ulster Volunteers, Ulster Special Constabulary, Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) and Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR) for “ensuring that Northern Ireland has been a key part of the United Kingdom for 100 years”.

The paper added: “While we must be ever vigilant against the prospect of political terrorism, we assert that the main challenges to unionism today arise from voter apathy in the short term, and the Northern Ireland Protocol in the longer term.”

Turning to the Northern Ireland Protocol it said the full impact will not take effect for several years by which point it will be “too late to repair the damage” to the union.

The paper says: “Unionists should only vote for individuals who have publicly opposed the Protocol and are committed to the removal of all checks it imposes on goods travelling within the United Kingdom for use within the United Kingdom.

“The Protocol is in clear conflict with Article 6 of the Act of Union. Furthermore, it completely ignores the principle of consent and East – West relationship supposedly enshrined in the 1998 Belfast Agreement.

“The Protocol sees Northern Ireland and its people remain subject to laws and regulations made by the EU. The sovereignty of the United Kingdom must be upheld - with none of its constituent parts subject to foreign laws.”

It adds: “Some may claim that the Protocol is working for businesses in Northern Ireland. In some cases, trade may have increased- especially with the Republic of Ireland as a result of Protocol and the realignment of supply lines.

“However, this short term financial gain for some, will be overshadowed by the long term financial implications for many others as we are increasingly separated from our most important markets in Great Britain.

“Every democratic means available should be deployed to see the Protocol confined to history and there should be no return to Stormont whilst the Protocol related issues remain unresolved.”