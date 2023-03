Alliance’s Kate Nicholl, who’ll soon don the chain of office, has come long way since fleeing civil strife in her native Zimbabwe

First citizen: Alliance’s Kate Nicholl, who will be the next Lord Mayor of Belfast, outside City Hall. Credit: Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph

When 12-year-old Kate Nicholl arrived in Belfast with her mother having fled Zimbabwe, she never dreamed she would end up its Lord Mayor. “My mum had £50 in her purse. Without the help of the Gingerbread charity for single parents, I don’t know how we’d have coped,” she says.