Over 85,000 defects recorded on Northern Ireland's roads

Over 85,000 defects, including potholes, were recorded on Northern Ireland’s roads in the past 12 months.

Figures released to BBC News NI under the Freedom of Information Act reveal a total of 85,983 defects in 2020.

The Fathom Line (125), linking Newry with the border on the shores of Carlingford Lough, recorded the greatest number of defects.

This stretch of road has seen resurfacing and patching repairs in recent months however a large number of defects remain in place.

Plans are advancing to build what’s known as the southern relief road over the top of it which would link the A1/N1/M1 Belfast-Dublin road with the A2 Warrenpoint dual carriageway.

This £100m project is hoping to secure funding under the Belfast Region City Deal.

Preparatory work for the final phase of the cross-border Newry-Carlingford greenway is also under way on land running parallel to the Fathom Line.

The Kilnacolpagh Road (105) in Co Antrim, which runs from Lough Road to Carnalbanagh Road between Broughshane and Glenarm, had the second highest number of defects.

The Shore Road in Newtownabbey between Doagh Road and Mount Street was third with 101 recorded defects.

According to The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) figures, between 2016 and 2020 it paid out £2,067,351.17 on 8,412 successful vehicle damage claims where the cause was a pothole.

The 650m section of road from the Ballygowan roundabout to Tullygarvan Road had 44 defects in 2020 and 39 in 2019.

DfI said there was a rolling programme of maintenance and repair across the roads network, adding that Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon had made clear she wanted to do more to improve conditions for all road users.

“All roads across Northern Ireland are inspected on a regular basis with all defects which meet the department’s current intervention criteria being recorded and prioritised for repair,” they said.

“However, she is constrained by the level of funding available and continues to stress to executive colleagues the need for investment in roads infrastructure to help address regional imbalance, promote sustainable travel, help communities and improve safety.”

“The minister made a bid for £11m for roads in June and did not receive an allocation.”