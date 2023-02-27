Over three-quarters of NI councillors have experienced abuse, survey shows

Over three-quarters of councillors in Northern Ireland have been subjected to abuse or intimidation, a new survey from the Local Government Association has revealed.

The results showed that 76% of public representatives serving local councils have experienced abuse, while a further 52% said they’ve been intimidated by members of the public and ‘trolls’.

Incidents ranged from damaged personal property, threatening posters, abusive graffiti and death threats.

It’s the first time a survey on the abuse and intimidation of councillors here has been conducted.

All 462 councillors were surveyed, with a response rate of one fifth (84). Two-thirds of respondents (66%) said they had been abused or intimidated on social media, with 53% outlining it had occurred in person.

The figures also highlight how the abuse has a wider impact, with 65% noting that their families and relatives had been affected, while 35% said they had been directly subjected to similar abuse for the actions of councillors.

And 82% said they had invested in or taken security measures to protect themselves. This included the installation of CCTV cameras, reinforcing doors at home, avoiding constituent house calls alone, and enhancing home security systems.

The survey, the findings of which were revealed at the 2023 Local Government Conference in Omagh last week, contain a number of recommendations. They call for the creation of a central hub to signpost councillors to advice and support services, as well as the establishment of a cross-party forum for councillors and MLAs to consider how legislation can be developed and strengthened in Northern Ireland to improve the safety of all elected representatives.

Nilga president Martin Kearney said the results of the review were “deeply disturbing” and will affect the ability of parties to attract new representatives.

“The findings point to a worrying normalisation of the abuse of elected representatives in Northern Ireland,” said Mr Kearney, a former chair of Mid Ulster District Council..

“While disagreement and debate are healthy in any functioning democracy, it’s important that this is legitimate and proper and does not become abusive, aggressive, or violent.

“Abuse and intimidation of elected representatives is never justified, regardless of their decisions, viewpoints, or political stances.

“This survey lays bare the levels and extent to which councillors in Northern Ireland are subjected to unfair and unwarranted abuse on a daily basis.

“In the 21st century, social media is a vital form of communication between elected representatives and local constituents. However, more councillors are being put off engaging on social media due to the unacceptable and unsafe levels of abuse they are being subjected to.”

Mr Kearney said the findings only add to the calls for greater control of what is published on social media.

“It is clear that there needs to be tougher legislation and punishments to discourage online trolls and abusers, who feel emboldened by anonymity and being behind a screen, from harassing elected councillors,” he added.

“Responses to this survey are clear that much more work needs to be done between councils, statutory agencies, and other levels of government to ensure that councillors and other elected representatives are sufficiently protected while carrying out their roles and to ensure that potential candidates are not put off representing their local areas.

“Nilga will be working with the PSNI, the Department of Justice, our MLAs, local wellbeing providers and experts, and colleagues across the local government sector to create a safer environment for all councillors and to deter abusers from harassing and intimidating elected representatives.”