Over two-thirds of people in NI opposed to introducing water charges

Results of recent poll show opposition is highest among the 25-34 and 45-54 age groups

The introduction of water charges is back on the agenda in Northern Ireland

More than two-thirds of people in Northern Ireland are opposed to the introduction of water charges, with less than a quarter in favour, a poll has shown.

Opposition is particularly strong among working-class voters, according to a LucidTalk survey for the Belfast Telegraph.

It underlines the depth of resistance to any extra taxes to shore up our public finances — days after Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris set a budget that will see sweeping cuts to departments’ spending.

Asked if they would “agree to pay ‘water charges’ if they were introduced” as a way of boosting the finances of our public services, 69% said no, with only 24% of those surveyed saying they would be willing to do so. Seven per cent had no opinion.

On Thursday Mr Heaton-Harris tabled legislation seeking to extend powers for civil servants to take decisions usually reserved for ministers beyond their current expiration date of June 5.

The Bill enables the Secretary of State to direct civil servants to run public consultations on a range of potential measures, such as the introduction of domestic water charges and dropping free prescriptions.

The proposed legislation would not empower the Secretary of State to introduce such measures in Northern Ireland, with the Government at this stage making clear that such decisions should be taken by a devolved executive.

A breakdown of results shows subtle differences depending on age and socio-economic status.

More than a third (37%) of respondents who were 65 or older said they would accept paying water charges, while 55% of the bracket answered ‘no’.

Some 80% of people in the 25-34 and 45-54 age groups indicated they were against paying the charges, while the highest percentage of those who were unsure was in the 35-44 age bracket (11%).

The poll results were also broken down by socio-economic grade, calculated using a model which takes into account income, education level and occupation group.

The strongest opposition (78%) was recorded among those in the ‘working-class’ bracket. Nine per cent of those surveyed in the ‘middle-class’ bracket said they were unsure, while 67% indicated they were against water charges.

Almost two-thirds (64%) in the ‘others’ category (retired, students, non-salaried) also indicated their opposition.

Geographically, the strongest opposition to water charges was in the southern area that encompasses Strangford, Upper Bann, South Down and Newry and Armagh constituencies.

Some 75% of respondents from this area indicated they were against charges, while the strongest support was in the western area of Fermanagh-South Tyrone, Mid Ulster and West Tyrone (32%).

In Belfast, 69% were against the concept of charges, while in the eastern area (East Antrim, South Antrim, North Down and Lagan Valley) the figure was 67%.

Some 65% of those in the Northern area (North Antrim, East Londonderry and Foyle) were also against the proposal.

This week Department of Finance permanent secretary Neil Gibson warned the 2023/24 Northern Ireland budget would be ‘incredibly challenging’.

“We’re facing very significant rising costs, we have more pressure on our public services, so for myself and all of my colleagues, we’re really getting stuck into the hard work now of trying to plot the least harmful course, that we come through the challenging times ahead as we work out how we meet the figures that have been published,” he said on Thursday.