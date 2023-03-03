Overwhelming support for return of PSNI’s 50:50 recruitment rule

Almost half of non-aligned voters back policy — and similar amount would prefer to send kids to mixed-religion school

The majority of 'neithers' want a return to 50:50 recruitment at the PSNI

Three times as many people who identify as neither unionist nor nationalist support a return to the 50:50 recruitment policy for the PSNI than oppose it.

The rule, which was introduced in post-Good Friday Agreement reforms to address the religious imbalance in the police, was ended in 2011.

The number of Catholic PSNI officers has fallen steadily since then.

But a new poll shows that 46% of ‘neithers’ believe the policy should be reintroduced, with 14% against it. A third of those questioned neither agree nor disagree with the policy.

A total of 2,045 people took part in the biggest face-to-face survey of those who don’t identify as unionist or nationalist.

Twice as many agree that the Orange Order should not be allowed to march where it wants than disagree.

While most respondents support abortion and LGBT rights, these are not the most important issues for them.

Two-thirds believe in God, and more think immigration has been bad for Northern Ireland than been good for it.

Those who do not identify with either of the two main political traditions are more left wing (25%) than right wing (15%), but the majority (60%) position themselves firmly in the centre of the left-right spectrum.

The poll was conducted by Social Market Research between April and October last year and funded by the Economic and Social Research Council.

It was commissioned by Professor Jon Tonge of The University of Liverpool on behalf of five universities.

More than a third of ‘neithers’ (36%) think the Orange Order should not be allowed to march where it wants, with 18% saying it should.

An overwhelming majority (84%) would not mind if a close relative married someone of a different religion, while 10% would care a little or a lot.

Just under half would prefer to send their children to a mixed-religion school (44%) than a single-religion one (13%), and 37% had no preference.

More than a third (36%) were against the transfer test, with 24% supporting it and 30% neither agreeing nor disagreeing with academic selection for post-primary education.

On abortion, the ‘neithers’ are more pro-choice than not: 28% believe abortion should be allowed with no restrictions, 15% up to 12 weeks, and 7% up to 24 weeks.

A quarter believe abortion should only be allowed when the mother’s life is in danger.

They support same-sex marriage: 55% believe it was right to legalise it, with 13% saying it was wrong to change the law.

However, they are much more evenly divided on whether churches should be obligated to marry same-sex marriage couples, with 35% agreeing and 30% disagreeing.

More non-aligned voters believe that immigration has not been good for Northern Ireland (32%) than think it has been positive (26%).

Some 37% think prosecution for Troubles-related crimes should continue, while 14% want it to stop.

More believe that peace walls at sectarian interfaces should not be removed within the next five years (28%) than think they should be dismantled (23%).

A majority (57%) believe women in public life suffer discrimination, with just 15% saying they do not.

Exactly half of ‘neithers’ believe politics would improve if more women were elected, with 13% saying it would not.

Some 56% believe political parties should be forced to put forward a proportion of female candidates, with just 12% disagreeing.