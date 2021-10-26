Owen Paterson, former NI Secretary, could face 30 day suspension over Commons probe

The former Northern Ireland Secretary Owen Paterson is facing a 30 day suspension from Parliament after he was found to have breached Commons rules on lobbying.

The Press Association report that an investigation by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone found that Mr Paterson repeatedly lobbied ministers and officials.

This became an issue after it emerged he was acting on behalf of two companies for which he was acting as a paid consultant – Randox and Lynn’s Country Foods.

The Commons Standards Committee has described his actions as an “egregious” breach of the rules on paid advocacy by MPs and recommended he should be suspended for 30 days.

In an angry statement, Mr Paterson rejected the commissioner’s findings and accused her of making up her mind before even speaking to him.

“This is a biased process and not fair,” he said.

“It offends against the basic standard of procedural fairness that no-one should be found guilty until they have had a chance to be heard and to present their evidence including their witnesses.”

Mr Paterson has previously spoken out about how his late wife Rose had taken her life because he feared they would both be “destroyed” by erroneous claims that he had been involved in a political scandal.