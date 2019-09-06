Pair arrested after arson attack on MLA's office

An Alliance MLA has condemned an arson attack on his Co Antrim office.

Two men have been arrested after a wheelie bin was set alight and moved beside the Carrickfergus constituency office, causing damage to the premises.

East Antrim MLA Stewart Dickson said: "Unfortunately there has been an act of wanton vandalism when my next door neighbour's wheelie bin was set alight in West Street and then moved to my office.

"I would thank the police and fire service for their response. While some damage has been caused we are open as normal to continue providing a service to the people of East Antrim."

The office was previously targeted in December 2012 during the Union flag protests, when it was set alight, and in July 2014, when a shotgun cartridge was tied to the door.

Mr Dickson added: "Actions such as this serve no purpose whatsoever, but waste the time of our already stretched emergency services."

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Two men, aged 24 and 27, have been arrested on suspicion of arson and are currently in custody."