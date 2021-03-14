Paisley urges nationalists to be less 'begrudging' around NI centenary

DUP 'gave nationalism space' over 1916 centenary, MP claims

DUP MP Ian Paisley has called for there to be less of a "begrudging spirit" around celebrations to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland.

Mr Paisley said that every time the centenary, marking 100 years since the partition of Ireland, was mentioned, there was a "shadow of begrudgery about it".

Sinn Fein and the SDLP have thus far not engaged with planned events to mark the anniversary.

He told the BBC's Sunday Politics programme that the DUP had "gone the extra mile in demonstrating sensitivity towards other people on these shared islands of ours that have wished to celebrate, commemorate and acknowledge our very difficult but interesting history".

"We had a situation where the First Minister of Northern Ireland paid her respects whenever the Irish Government wanted to mark the 1916 rising, a very, very difficult thing for unionists to do," the North Antrim MP said.

DUP leader Arlene Foster attended a Church of Ireland event in Dublin in 2016 looking at the historical impact of the rising.

However, she said she would not attend any commemorations and dubbed the rising "a violent attack on the United Kingdom".

“We need to see less of the begrudging spirit that we have had in the last number of days. Any time we mention the centenary of Northern Ireland, there’s a shadow of begrudgery about it and anger and negativity" Mr Paisley said.

He accused the SDLP of "partitioning off and having its own events" which he called "bizarre".

"We gave nationalism space to understand, explore, commemorate and celebrate who and what they are. We're saying that this country should be given the same space, same dignity and same respect. We should be allowed to mark it in an appropriate way," Mr Paisley said.

The DUP MP called on "people who are political leaders from across the political piste" to take part in "a positive pro-active step”.

Mr Paisley said he was "not trying to slap nationalists in the face with a wet kipper".

“I’m trying to be absolutely straight with them. What can we do over the next decades to promote our people and give them something more to celebrate or commemorate, to write about, to sing about or promote, to make this place a great wee place," he said.

"Let's really pull together as a community and make this place the place it needs to be for our children and our grandchildren."

Nichola Mallon

SDLP deputy leader Nichola Mallon reiterated her party's position that they would not be celebrating the centenary.

However, she said the party would "be organising its own events" during the year.

"We want to engage on this issue and we want to do so in a way that is sensitive, that is balanced, that is respectful," Stormont's Infrastructure Minister told the programme.

“We will be holding respectful events with informed debate. We won’t be celebrating the centenary."

During a visit to Northern Ireland on Friday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the centenary would champion young people of the future.

It will also pay tribute to those who worked tirelessly to support the region during the pandemic, he said.

Plans for 2021 include a major business showcase in London, a £1 million Shared History Fund, an ambitious programme for young people, tree-planting projects, academic and historic events and an international church service for all denominations.

Mr Johnson said 2021 "marks 100 years since the creation of Northern Ireland, which has paved the way for the formation of the UK as we know it".

"Our centenary programme will reflect on the past and on the people and developments that make Northern Ireland the great place it is today," the PM said.