Conor Houston believes party can take spot from DUP in Strangford

Conor Houston at Scrabo Tower overlooking Newtownards. The former lawyer is to be announced as the SDLP's Strangford candidate. Picture Colm O'Reilly Belfast Telegraph. 02-11-2021

A former prominent criminal lawyer has joined the SDLP and is aiming to win a new Assembly seat for the party at the next election.