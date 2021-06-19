Paisley’s wife fires Twitter blast at DUP ‘turncoats’

The wife of DUP MP Ian Paisley has branded those in the party who deserted Edwin Poots as “turncoats”.

In a since deleted tweet on the day that the party leader lost the support of the overwhelming number of his MLAs, MPs, and peers, Fiona Paisley voiced her disgust at what had taken place.

Amidst the internal drama unfolding in the DUP yesterday, former party leaer Arlene Foster had tweeted: "Just had a lovely lunch @DeanesAtQueens with a good friend. It’s great hospitality is open again - Hope everyone is having a great day this lovely sunny afternoon. #ProudofNI.”

However, Mrs Paisley had a massively different take on the turn of events which culminated in Mr Poots’ resigning on Thursday night after a crisis meeting with party officers at the DUP’s East Belfast headquarters.

She tweeted: “No, it’s not such a lovely day – disgusted that a democratic vote taken a few weeks ago was rejected by the loosing side tonight #turncoats #onevoteless #DUP #timetoresign.”

The tweet was later deleted. Mr Paisley is one of Mr Poots’ closest colleagues. After years out in the cold under the leadership of Peter Robinson and Arlene Foster, he was brought back to the centre of the party when his friend secured the top job.

When Mr Poots held discussions with Secretary of State Brandon Lewis on the protocol, just four days after becoming DUP leader, it was Mr Paisley he took to the meeting.

After some people walked out of the DUP Executive meeting in a Belfast hotel to ratify Mr Poots’ election as leader, the North Antrim MP spoke emotionally to the media.

"If anyone in this party can talk about difficulty, it’s me. You saw what happened to my dad, it killed my father,” he said.

"I know it hurts and leadership transfer hurts, but you know something, we have to get over that, keep on working as a party and we will make it work for our country because we are the only party that can save the Union, retain the Union and build the Union. My father went to the grave with a broken heart because of what happened in his church and in his party.”