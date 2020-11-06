Paramilitary shootings and beatings down in Northern Ireland over past year

But UUP's Doug Beattie says figures are still too high and calls for tougher action on thugs

Paramilitary shootings and assaults have dropped compared to last year, new figures show.

The details emerged in a bulletin published by the PSNI on Friday.

However, one MLA said that while the reduction in crime was welcome, the figures were still too high.

The Security Situation statistics cover a range of paramilitary-linked incidents over the 12 months to October 31.

It detailed 13 casualties of paramilitary-style shootings in that period, compared to 17 the previous year.

It also showed that 44 paramilitary-style assaults were carried out - a drop of 18 compared to 2018/19. One of the 44 casualties was under 18.

In total there were 19 bombing incidents and 40 shootings here between November and October. The number of bombing incidents rose by five, while 38 shootings were recorded in 2018/19.

Shootings involve any incident where shots are fired by terrorists or security forces, including paramilitary-style attacks, and shots that have been heard, which are later confirmed.

Two security-related deaths were recorded compared to three during the previous 12 months. Ulster Unionist justice spokesman Doug Beattie said that the "trajectory" of the figures was going in the right direction, but added that 13 paramilitary-style shootings and 44 assaults was still concerning.

"The reality is that paramilitaries are still within our communities, still controlling our communities, and where that may not manifest itself in physical violence, that threat of physical violence remains," he said.

"It's incumbent on the action plan for tackling paramilitarism, organised crime and criminality, that the Paramilitary Crime Task Force and all other agencies double down on their efforts to deal with this."

Mr Beattie said that to tackle the paramilitaries, those jailed must not be given "preferential treatment" behind bars. This comes after a UDA drug dealer was released from prison and vowed to take over his old rackets on Belfast's Shankill Road.

"They are drug dealers and they are extortionists, both loyalist and republican, and yet when we catch them, find the evidence, put them in front of the courts and we jail them, we put them into jail and give them preferential treatment that allows that title of 'brigadier' once more," he added.

"They are released back into society to take on the same mantle that they left.

"It's a self-defeating argument and we need to address that difficult issue, which the Justice Minister has shied away from and the other political parties have shied away from."

It was also revealed in the PSNI report that 1.12kg of explosives were discovered between November and October, an increase from 1.1kg.

Elsewhere, 15 firearms were found compared to 38 in 2018/19.

There was, however, a huge increase in rounds of ammunition recovered.

The PSNI seized 2,253 rounds in the last 12 months, compared to 763 the previous year.

Meanwhile, 73 people were arrested under the Terrorism Act - a drop of 97 during the previous 12 months.

The number of people subsequently charged decreased from 18 to 14 over the same period of time.

More bombings, shootings and paramilitary-style shootings occurred in Belfast than any other policing district.

The Derry City and Strabane District Council area saw a considerable decrease in the number of incidents, but Causeway Coast and Glens saw the greatest increase. The area had no incidents in the previous 12 months.