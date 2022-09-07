Parody account for new Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris catches out NI social media users

The parody account raised more than a few eyebrows when it promised NI would 'no longer be at the mercy of Scottish giants'.

At first glance Northern Ireland’s new Secretary of State appeared to have some strange views on social media, but all is not as it first seemed.

After being unceremoniously confirmed as an appointee in the new PM’s first cabinet line-up by an outgoing Northern Ireland Office Minister, people flocked online to find out just who exactly Chris Heaton-Harris is.

Moments after the official confirmation came from Number 10, many were duped into thinking that the man now responsible for ensuring political stability here didn’t even have a grasp on basic geography.

“Obviously I understand the voting patterns at play here, between our Unionist and Nationalist friends, but who does the little blue county in the middle vote for?” a tweet which, at first glance, appeared to be from “Chris Heaton-Harris MP” read.

The post included a map of Northern Ireland with all 18 constituencies coloured orange, green and yellow to represent current voting trends.

The mystery operator of the parody account implied the MP for Daventry was struggling to identify the ‘constituency’ of Lough Neagh.

“Is this a joke?” a horrified reader replied.

“Please tell me it is.”

Another posted a meme which said: “I’m dying of cringe”.

“Oh jeez,” exclaimed another who thought the real MP had made the post in jest.

“You're the new SoS And you think it's funny.”

Another reply read: “You’re going to need that sense of humour.”

My first priority is completing some stalled infrastructure projects. Starting with the Giants Causeway. I hope to have a land link in place before 19th October'23 & strengthen the bonds that hold Scotland back. We will no longer be at the mercy of Scottish giants or P&O Ferries. pic.twitter.com/K82wJVOxnd — Chris Harris Heaton MP (@callingCHH) September 7, 2022

A separate response included clown emojis with the words: “At least the new SoS has a sense of humour — will need it dealing with DUP”.

More astute Twitter users noted the ominous omission of a blue tick used to verify official accounts.

They called foul play after identifying the real account used by the grade 5 qualified football referee which has a very similar handle.

“It says a lot about this current Tory government when it's difficult to identify a real Tory from a parody one,” one user wrote.

Another quipped: “The crocodiles — ask Arlene about them.”

The were referring to remarks made by ex-DUP leader and former First Minister Arlene Foster during the 2017 election campaign when she ruled out ever allowing an Irish Language Act.

Her warning that “if you feed a crocodile it will keep coming back and looking for more” was dismissed by ex-Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams at the time when he responded by saying: “See you later alligator”.

Things got even more bizarre when the fake account for the new NI Secretary indicated he would be seeking a meeting with Finn McCool.

It was after a user claimed the mythical giant “has been a stalwart in that seat since he introduced some significant boundary changes" of his own.

Some social media users claimed the blue patch used to mark the largest freshwater lake in the British Isles — which according to local folklore was created by the legendary figure — was Ireland’s 33rd county.

It provoked one user to mimic the late Rev Ian Paisley.

“Ulster says Neagh,” they responded.

Anyone who bothered to read the bio on the account, which has attracted thousands of followers, would have recognised it as satire.

“Secretary for something or other,” it reads.

“Northern Ireland unicorn hunter.

“Probably best contact the real CHH for constituency issues.”

All those who failed to do so eventually caught on as more ludicrous tweets continued to appear on their timeline.

They included promises to install new infrastructure projects starting with a land link at the Giants Causeway to “strengthen the bonds that hold Scotland back” claiming “we will no longer be at the mercy of Scottish giants or P&O Ferries.”

Meanwhile, the appointment of Liz Truss as Prime Minister has resulted in new followers for one woman who has the same name as her Twitter handle.

It stirred excitement among some users who hoped that Liz Trussell — who has racked up 20k followers — would accidentally be installed instead.

“Phew, what a day,” she tweeted late last night.