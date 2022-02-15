Parties’ apology for abuse victims ‘will be welcomed’

Victims of historical institutional abuse in Northern Ireland will react in different ways to an apology from the Stormont parties, rather than the First and deputy First Ministers, a commissioner for the survivors has said.

The collapse of the Executive had placed the apology, which was pledged by former First Minister Paul Givan and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill in doubt.

The public apology was recommended in the final report of the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry, which was published five years ago.

Now five ministers, one from each party, will instead deliver the apology next month in the absence of a functioning Executive caused by DUP MLA Mr Givan’s resignation.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson welcomed the agreement between the parties.

Sir Jeffrey said: “I made clear when the First Minister resigned we would work with other parties to ensure the apology to the victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse went ahead.

“I am glad we have made further progress in agreeing the arrangements for that to take place.

“While further work is still required, I believe that there is a consensus that we should proceed with the apology, and I believe that is the right thing to do.”

The commissioner for survivors of institutional childhood abuse, Fiona Ryan, told Radio Ulster’s Evening Extra that there would be a “mixed” reaction, although she added that the development had largely been regarded as positive by those victims and survivors she had spoken to.

“They have welcomed the news of the proposal. One of them said to me, ‘Fiona, it’s a relief following the anxiety after the last two weeks to be able to say that we know it’s going to go ahead again’,” she said.

But she added that others had described it as “a downgrading of our apology, that it’s not the First Minister and deputy First Minister”. “One thing I’ve learned from engaging with victims and survivors is that … people have had to battle their whole lives — they don’t let the perfect to be the enemy of the good.”