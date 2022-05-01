Party leaders slam Sinn Fein for border poll talks bid with New IRA group Saoradh

Party leaders hit out at republicans over letter to group linked to New IRA to co-operate on referendum

The DUP has accused Sinn Fein of seeking to build an alliance on a border poll with “people who are still involved in murder on our streets”.

In the UTV election debate, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson challenged Michelle O’Neill after the revelation that her party wrote to the dissident republican group Saoradh to seek engagement on “developing a common strategy and co-operation” on a referendum.

“We have been saying now for weeks that Sinn Fein are trying to hide that their number one priority is for a border poll,” the DUP leader said.

“Others have been saying, ‘Oh no, this is not an issue’. But it is an issue when we have Sinn Fein looking to build an alliance with people who are still committing murder on our streets to deliver their unity poll.”

Saoradh is reportedly the political wing of the New IRA, which shot dead journalist Lyra McKee in 2019. The party denies it has any link to violence.

The correspondence from Sinn Fein sent in 2020 was revealed by The Sunday Times. Ms O’Neill described the “tragic loss of Lyra McKee’s life” as “just shocking”.

She said: “No gang who is involved in criminality, in armed actions, should exist today. As political leaders, we all have responsibility to call it out.

"Declan Kearney, as the chairperson of our party, has reached out to those people to say they must now work towards unity and changing the constitutional position, but only by consent, only by the public working together."

She denied there had been any “attempt to build an alliance with these people” and said they needed to “leave the stage”.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said: “The New IRA murdered Lyra McKee. They have been totally and utterly rejected time and time again by the people of Ireland.

“Those people will not be involved with me in trying to build a new Ireland. They have nothing to offer.

“The idea (of working with them) to build a broad coalition for Irish unity is fanciful. They undermine the opportunity to build a new Ireland. They do it every single day.”

Doug Beattie said it was “really concerning” if there were behind-closed-door attempts to build a coalition with those who were “still murdering people”.

Naomi Long said the only conversation her party would hold with loyalist and republican paramilitary groups, or “their frontmen”, would be one asking them “when they’re going to stop”.

During the debate, Sir Jeffrey said Thursday’s election was “a clear choice between our five-point plan, which is about tackling the issues which really matter to the people out there, or Sinn Fein's divisive border poll”.

Mr Beattie said there had been no movement in the polls towards Irish unity since 1998. "The reality is we are not going anywhere near it and there won't be a border poll either,” he added.

Sir Jeffrey claimed the protocol was “casting its long shadow over the political process (and) undermining political stability. No unionist supports this protocol and we need to get back to the politics of consensus."

Mrs Long responded: "The DUP had a huge amount of influence during the Brexit process and we ended up with the protocol.

"Whatever about the protocol and its difficulties, we can't stop having government simply because people don't like particular aspects of politics."

Mr Beattie said that the only way to deal with challenges presented by the protocol was through engagement. "Withdrawing yourself to a corner simply doesn't work,” he added.

Ms O'Neill urged the other party leaders to join her in forming a new Executive immediately after the Stormont election.

She said: "I am ready to turn up on day one, let's have a party leaders' discussion, let's form an Executive and do the business for the public."

Mr Eastwood said the DUP decision to walk away from government meant that £300m of Stormont funds could not be spent.

Sir Jeffrey replied: "There is an Executive, there are ministers in place, the Executive simply isn't meeting. The £300m has been carried over, it will be spent."

Ms O'Neill accused the DUP leader of being "absolutely dishonest". She said: "There is no Executive, we do not have an Executive because the DUP walked away. There are things that an Executive can do. Jeffrey is not telling the public if he is going to come in with the rest of us and put money into people's pockets."