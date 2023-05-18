Party leaders vote as polling in local government election enters final hours

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood casting his vote at the Model School in Co Londonderry with his two daughters — © PA

UUP leader Doug Beattie arrives at the polling station at Seago Primary School in Co. Armagh. (Pic: Jonathan Porter/PressEye) — © Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long casts her at a polling station in Ballyhackamore, east Belfast. — © Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Michelle O'Neill cast her vote at St Patrick's Primary School in Annaghmore (Pic: Pacemaker)

Leader of the DUP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson arrives at Dromore Central Primary School polling station in Dromore, County Down to cast his vote in the Northern Ireland council elections. Liam McBurney/PA Wire — © PA

Voting in the local government election is drawing to a close.

Voters are choosing 462 councillors across 11 councils, with 807 candidates in contention.

The voting continues until polling stations close at 10pm, with party leaders out casting their ballots today.

Polling stations open for local government elections in Northern Ireland

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson cast his vote on Thursday afternoon. He voted at the polling station at Dromore Central Primary School in Co Down.

Earlier, Sinn Fein’s northern leader Michelle O’Neill voted at St Patrick’s Primary School in Coalisland, Co Tyrone. After voting, Ms O'Neill spoke to some of her party's candidates in the area.

She said: “That’s my vote cast for Sinn Féin, to send a clear signal that it’s time to get the Assembly up and running, and to elect hard working councillors to deliver for everyone.”

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie cast his vote at Seagoe Primary School in Portadown, Co Armagh.

He said he wanted to thank party candidates who put themselves forward.

"It’s not easy to put yourself before the electorate, but they have put themselves forward with courage and with commitment, and I want to thank every single one of them,” he said, in a video posted to social media.

"And regardless of what the results are on Friday and Saturday, you will know that what you did was promote a positive message focusing on local issues during this election.”

Despite a dry and sunny start, early anecdotal evidence from count centres suggested a slow but steady stream of voters.

Mr Beattie said he thought more people would turn out to vote later in the day when they had finished work.

UUP leader Doug Beattie arrives at the polling station at Seago Primary School in Co. Armagh. (Pic: Jonathan Porter/PressEye) — © Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Alliance leader Naomi Long voted at the polling station at St Colmcille's Parochial Hall in the Upper Newtownards Road, east Belfast.

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long casts her at a polling station in Ballyhackamore, east Belfast. — © Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

And SDLP leader Colum Eastwood voted at the Model School in Co Londonderry, accompanied by his two young daughters, Rosa and Maya. He posed for selfies with party workers.

He said he was “looking forward to seeing our SDLP team return in numbers to continue their hard work in our communities”.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood casting his vote at the Model School in Co Londonderry with his two daughters — © PA

The 11 local councils are responsible for a number of services, including waste collection, street cleaning, local planning, leisure services and parks.

Those casting a ballot will require photographic ID, such as a passport, driving licence (provisional accepted) bus passes and travel passes, while an Irish passport card is also accepted.

Thursday’s voting uses the single transferable vote (STV) method meaning the ballot will require voters to rank candidates in order of preference using numbers – beginning with ‘1’ and then ‘2’ and so on.

Read more Election 2023: Everything you need to know ahead of polling day

It has been a low-key election campaign, largely overshadowed by the visit to Northern Ireland of US President Joe Biden, commemorations of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement and the coronation.

The DUP are currently the largest party in local government with 122 councillors and are running 152 candidates this time.

Sinn Fein, who will be hoping replicate their Assembly election results from last year, when they emerged as the largest party, are fielding 162 candidates.

Alliance are running 110 candidates across the 11 council areas while the Ulster Unionist Party are running 101 candidates.

The SDLP are running 86 candidates in this election and the TUV have 46 candidates.

The Green Party have 37, Aontu are fielding 19 and People Before Profit have 16 while a number of smaller parties and independent candidates will also contest the election.

Counting begins on Friday morning and is expected to last into Saturday afternoon.