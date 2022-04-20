Partygate: One law for Boris Johnson, another for the rest, says DUP MP Jim Shannon

Strangford MP reluctantly accepts Prime Minister’s apology but calls on Conservatives to pursue ‘justice’

An emotional Jim Shannon in the Commons earlier this year

DUP MP Jim Shannon has accepted an apology from Boris Johnson after the Prime Minister broke coronavirus laws and insisted in the Commons he was unaware he had been doing so.

However, the Strangford MP said it appeared there was one set for Mr Johnson, and another for other people.

Earlier this year, Mr Shannon broke down in tears while asking questions in Parliament over the breaking of lockdown rules by members of Mr Johnson and his inner circle, revealing that his mother-in-law had died alone with Covid.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph yesterday, he said he felt “annoyed” following the apology but added: “He’s made his apology and we have to accept his apology.

“I don’t understand why whenever we followed the rules when my mother-in-law died and we weren’t allowed to see her face, we only had 35 at the funeral.

“There definitely seems to be one set of rules for one, and one set of rules for another.

“I see two different ways of doing things. We follow the rules when others wouldn’t.

“Ultimately, I would like to see justice, but that lies directly with Boris Johnson’s own party.

“The final factor which will decide whether or not anything happens will be his own party. The Conservative party has to make that decision. I can’t change that.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire

Former chief whip Mark Harper told the Prime Minister he was no longer worthy of the job during a heated Commons debate yesterday in which Mr Johnson was repeatedly called upon to step down.

Mr Harper confirmed he had submitted a letter of no confidence in the Prime Minister after he was fined for breaking coronavirus laws.

However, Mr Shannon expressed doubt the measure would have any effect.

“You hear things. You don’t know what the truth is numbers-wise. It [the motion] is quite an undertaking,” he said.

“The Labour Party also acknowledge they can’t change this either. The Conservative Party must change this.

“Even if everybody on the far side supported Labour’s call of no confidence, [it’s not enough].”

Separately, Anne Elliott (66), from Co Fermanagh, who lost her brother Basil to Covid, said she would never accept an apology from the Prime Minister.

Mr Elliott (79), formerly of Fairview Avenue in Enniskillen, died in Meadow View Care Home on December 7, 2020, after contracting Covid-19.

“I stood alone in the rain at my brother’s graveside while they were having parties. Any apology will never be enough,” his sister said.

“It just leaves you feeling that politics is corrupt right to the very top.

“They think an apology can sweep their actions under the carpet and then they just move on. Well, I haven’t moved on.

“I’ve been isolating now for two years, but all that time they were taking us for fools, breaking the law.

“I saw how Covid affected my family. I haven’t gone where I didn’t need to go and I won’t be going to vote next month.

“It was Basil’s funeral that hurt the most. We never had a day of mourning.

“Basil’s name is on the wall of Covid victims in Westminster. How many of our politicians have taken the time to walk along it and think about all those people?

“I’m not a royalist, but I watched the Queen sitting alone at her husband’s funeral. That is how a leader is supposed to behave. No apology will wash away the feelings this has left me with.

“What will be interesting now is to see the reaction of the rest of the Conservative Party. Of course Boris had to apologise, how could he not? But that’s not enough. He and his party have let down all those who suffered. He should go. Anyone who attended those parties should go as well.”

Facing the wrath of MPs, Mr Johnson insisted he did not intentionally mislead Parliament with his earlier denials of rule-breaking parties. The House of Commons was granted a vote on the matter later this week.

Addressing the House as it returned from its Easter recess, the Prime Minister apologised for the “mistake” that saw him fined by police over an event in Downing Street for his birthday in June 2020.

Facing shouts of “resign”, Mr Johnson argued that he felt an “even greater sense of obligation” to fulfil his duties as Prime Minister and to respond to the invasion of Ukraine.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle approved an application from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and opposition MPs to hold a vote tomorrow on whether the Prime Minister intentionally misled Parliament.

Sir Keir accused Mr Johnson of being “dishonest” — language that he was forced to retract after the speaker deemed it unparliamentary.

MPs could now request to see the full version of senior civil servant Sue Gray’s inquiry into the Downing Street lockdown gatherings.

On December 1, the Prime Minister, addressing press reports about an alleged No 10 Christmas party in 2020, assured MPs that “all guidance was followed completely”.

But Mr Johnson has since been fined for the gathering on his 56th birthday, in which he was said to have been “ambushed” with a cake. Up to 30 people attended the event, with the police investigation into other alleged breaches continuing.

The Prime Minister, his wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were last week issued with penalty notices by police investigating claims of lockdown breaches in Downing Street.