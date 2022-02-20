‘Passionate about education and equality for all’ – Braniel Primary School pays tribute to Christopher Stalford

A primary school where Christopher Stalford served as a governor has described him as someone who was "passionate about education and equality for all".

The board of governors and staff at Braniel Nursery and Primary School were speaking following the DUP politician's sudden death at the age of 39.

Mr Stalford's four children are pupils at the school.

Principal Diane Dawson said she was “devastated” by the news, describing Mr Stalford as a “dear friend, school governor and the most wonderful, loving dad”.

She said: "I will never recall a time when he didn’t make me laugh. He is already sadly missed.”

In a statement, governors and staff expressed their condolences and sadness at the passing of the MLA for South Belfast.

"He was passionate about education and equality for all. Christopher gave freely of his time to enhance all aspects of our school life and school community," the statement read.

"He was an advocate for all and he proved that time and time again in his engagement as a keen and astute governor on our board.

"But more than everything, Christopher was a loving and committed father and husband to Laura and their four children. He spoke with such overwhelming love about each of them and, just last week, was in regular conversations with our principal about his eldest's application to Year 8 in September 2022."

The statement added Mr Stalford will be "most missed as a dad and husband" and the governors and staff's hearts, prayers and deepest sympathies are will his family.

Following the news of the DUP MLA’s passing, tributes were paid from politicians and wider society.

Aodhan Connolly of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium said: "I'm very sorry to hear of the sudden death of Christopher Stalford MLA. We were last talking on Tuesday night before the BBC Spotlight special together and we were talking about our families and children. My thoughts are with his family and colleagues and he will be in our prayers."

East Belfast Irish language project Turas tweeted: The staff and learners of Turas were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Christopher Stalford. His encouragement and the respect he showed for our work, was always greatly appreciated. Our deepest condolences to his wife and children."

Linfield Football Club also sent their condolences.

"Linfield FC records with sadness the sudden death of Christopher Stalford MLA. Christopher was a dedicated public representative in South Belfast and a great friend to the club. We extend our deepest sympathy to his wife, family and colleagues," the club said.