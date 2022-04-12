Pastor Rusty Thomas: US preacher who attended Lurgan rally claims ‘powers of darkness’ are pushing NI Protocol

A controversial US pastor who attended an anti-Protocol rally in Lurgan has claimed that “the same powers of darkness that have imposed sodomy, abortion, and tyranny upon Northern Ireland are the same powers pushing the Protocol”.

Pastor Rusty Thomas said he was invited to Friday’s rally after one of its organisers heard him preach during his visit to Northern Ireland, in which he also attended a ‘training day’ hosted by the pro-life activist group, Abolish Abortion NI.

Outside Craigavon hospital, as part of his anti-abortion campaigning a few days ago, he said: “Brothers and sisters I want to welcome you to the actual gates of hell.”

He shared the stage on Friday night with DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, TUV leader Jim Allister and loyalist activist Jamie Bryson.

Mr Allister was asked on yesterday’s Nolan Show exactly who invited the American pastor to the rally and he said he had no idea. He also said he was not a suitable speaker.

On Sunday, the religious leader, who founded a pro-life “Christian abolitionist ministry” called Operation Save America, posted to his Facebook page.

He wrote: “Some have asked about the significance of participating in the anti-protocol march. They wanted to know what the Protocol was all about. In essence, it has left segments of Northern Ireland as patriots with no country. Most of Northern Ireland still wants to remain a part of the United Kingdom. The Protocol places that historical relationship in much danger and pushes them towards the EU. If it stands, there will be detrimental consequences, both politically and economically to Northern Ireland.

“The same powers of darkness that has imposed sodomy, abortion, and tyranny upon Northern Ireland are the same powers pushing the Protocol. The challenge is to connect this with the leaders of Northern Ireland so if or when they win the battle, they will also free their nation of the abominations the Protocol has sought to impose upon them.”

The US preacher has previously claimed 9/11 was caused by homosexuality and abortion, and also in the past said that feminism brings a “curse of God upon your nation”.

In a statement relating to 9/11 in 2010, Mr Thomas said: “Every nation that practises those two sins [abortion and homosexuality] were brought to ruination.”

His past views were reported on BBC Radio Ulster’s Nolan Show. A DUP spokesperson said the party is “not responsible for others. Our focus is on speaking to the many thousands of ordinary people who attended this event to demonstrate their opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol”.

The TUV said Mr Allister had been unaware that Pastor Thomas was going to be on the stage and knew nothing of his background, adding: “Nothing that was said from the stage by Pastor Thomas was offensive.”