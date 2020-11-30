Pat Finucane: UK Government won't hold public inquiry into Belfast solicitor's murder

Pat Finucane was shot dead in front of his family in 1989

A public inquiry will not be held into the murder of Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane at this time, the Secretary of State has said

Brandon Lewis made the announcement in a statement to Parliament this afternoon.

He said the decision was taken following "a careful consideration of the facts".

Mr Lewis briefed the Finucane family on the decision ahead of his announcement.

Mr Finucane's son John Tweeted: "Their response today was nothing short of insulting."

He said it was a "disgraceful decision from the Secretary of State."

Mr Finucane (39) was shot dead in his family home in north Belfast in February 1989 by the UDA.

It remains one of the most contentious killings of the Troubles. Several examinations of the case found state forces colluded in his murder.

Mr Finucane’s widow Geraldine and the couple’s three children, including North Belfast Sinn Fein MP John Finucane, have been campaigning for decades for a public inquiry to establish the extent of security force involvement.

In his statement to Parliament, Mr Lewis said the Government has published further details - not previously in the public domain - relating to the conduct of previous investigations into the Finucane case.

A report of a review conducted by the PSNI in 2015 in light of the findings of the de Silva review has been shared with the family and will be published by the PSNI in the coming days, the government said.

Mr Lewis said: “The murder of Patrick Finucane was an appalling crime that has caused tremendous suffering. The UK Government is clear that the shocking levels of collusion in this case are totally unacceptable, and has publicly apologised that this took place.

“This case is sadly but one example of the violence and tragedy experienced by so many individuals and families during the Troubles, not just in Northern Ireland but across the United Kingdom and Ireland. It demonstrates the importance of ensuring that all families affected by the Troubles have an opportunity to find out the circumstances of their loved one’s death.

“We remain committed to working collaboratively with the Irish Government, the Northern Ireland parties, and civic society, including victims groups, in finding and delivering a progressive way forward on legacy to support NI in working towards a more positive future.”

The Government has committed to re-assess whether a public inquiry is necessary to resolve any outstanding obligations under Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights in light of the police review process and Police Ombudsman investigations.

Mr Lewis added: "I am not taking the possibility of a public inquiry off the table at this stage. It is important that we allow the PSNI and Police Ombudsman processes to move forward, and that we avoid the risk of prejudicing any emerging conclusions from that work."

However, the decision has come as a blow to the Finucane family, who have campaigned strongly for a public inquiry.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood described the decision as "a disgraceful attempt to bury the truth".

Shadow Secretary of State Louise Haigh said: "There has never been an adequate investigation into Mr Finucane's murder."

She said the decision Mr Lewis had taken would be a desperate disappointment to the Finucane family.

Previously, then Prime Minister David Cameron decided not to hold a public inquiry into the murder, but instead ordered a review of all the files related to the case by former UN war crimes prosecutor Sir Desmond de Silva QC.

Sir Desmond found significant levels of state collusion involving the Army, police and MI5 but said there was no evidence of an “overarching state conspiracy”.

His findings prompted Mr Cameron to apologise to the Finucane family for “shocking levels of collusion”.

However, Mrs Finucane branded the de Silva report a “whitewash”.