Patricia O’Lynn suggests former MLA Mervyn Storey ‘needs a hug’

Patricia O'Lynn announced her resignation as MLA for North Antrim last week. Photo: PressEye

It comes after the now unionist councillor questioned Ms O’Lynn's “commitment” to the role after she announced she was quitting politics.

Ms O’Lynn unseated Mr Storey in North Antrim at the last Assembly election in May, however she announced last week that she would be leaving the role after less than 10 months, saying it was an “honour” to serve her constituents.

Mr Storey, who had been MLA for North Antrim since 2003, went on to question Ms O’Lynn's “commitment” to the role after her announcement.

Mr Storey was co-opted onto Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council following the death of party colleague John Finlay in August 2022.

On Wednesday responding to the councillor, the former Alliance party MLA tweeted: “Someone please give Mervyn the hug he so desperately needs.”

The 33-year-old is to take up a new role with Queen’s University.

Alliance confirmed Ms O’Lynn would resign as an MLA on March 31.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph on Tuesday, Mr Storey said the resignation should serve as a “salutary lesson”.

"There was plenty of talk and social media commentary, but there was nothing on the ground; she was a person who was missing,” he said.

"Clearly, her first priority wasn’t North Antrim, it seems as though her first priority was herself, but that’s her choice. She should have thought of that before putting her name on the ballot paper.

"I can understand when people say people have been there for so long, and maybe it’s time to give somebody different an opportunity to represent the area.

"Well we’ve seen the consequences of that, which was that the person some people put their trust in wasn’t able to stick the pace for six months.”