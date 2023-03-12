Patrick Hume: SDLP politicians lead tributes to ‘kind soul’ following his death

Tributes have been paid to Patrick (Patsy) Hume, brother of the late SDLP leader John, following his passing.

Current SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said he was “very sorry” to learn of the news.

“Patsy stood with his brother John through hard times during the Troubles, was committed to the education of our young people and a passionate community worker,” Mr Eastwood added.

“Thinking of all of Patsy’s family at this time. May he rest in peace.”

John Hume was an Irish nationalist politician who is widely regarded as one of the most important figures in the recent political history of Ireland, as one of the architects of the Northern Ireland peace process.

A native of Derry, he was a founding member of the SDLP and served as its second leader from 1979 to 2001.

Former SDLP MLA and close friend of the Hume family, Pat Ramsey expressed his condolences.

He said: “I am very sorry to learn of the passing of Patsy Hume, long standing member and key player in the development of the Cursillo Community both in Derry and Donegal.

“Our thoughts and prayers with all the Hume family at this most difficult time.”

Local SDLP councillor Martin Reilly described Paddy as a “kind soul who always had words of encouragement and support”.

A funeral notice said Mr Hume died peacefully at home on March 12.

He was the beloved husband of the late Bridget, loving father of Paul, Brenda, Fiona, Ursula, Una and Seana, father-in-law of Maria, Tommy, John, David, Ray and Brendan, a devoted grandfather and dear brother of Jim and the late John, Annie, Harry, Agnes and his twin Sally.

Requiem Mass will take place at 10am in St Columba’s Church, Longtower on Wednesday.