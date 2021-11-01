Paul Givan hits out at ‘backward, intolerant’ Sinn Fein Ard Fheis

First Minister Paul Givan hit out at the language used at the weekend Sinn Fein Ard Fheis branding it “backward and intolerant”.

Speaking on BBC Good Morning Ulster, Mr Givan was responding to remarks from party president Mary Lou McDonald and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill at the Sinn Fein Ard Fheis over the weekend.

Ms O’Neill accused the DUP of rolling back on political agreements and that a Sinn Fein First Minister after the next election would give unionism “a real problem”.

Mr Givan said he wanted a pro-Union first minister rather than a nationalist or republican that would push for border polls and “create instability”.

"Rightly there’s a recognition that the role is very symbolic, and if you’re pro-Union you’ll want a unionist to be the first minister of Northern Ireland,” he said.

Asked if he would accept a different decision from the electorate, he said: “Ultimately these are decisions for the public, I have confidence in them.

"I’ve heard this before in many elections, and when it comes to that time the pro-union population have come together.”

He added: “When I listen tot he language of the Sinn Fein Ard Fheis it was a “backward, intolerant Ard Fheis.

"Whenever we talk about the divisiveness, this is a Sinn Fein party that over the course of the centenary has boycotted centenary events.

"Has failed to even allow a commemorative stone within the Stormont estate which the public didn't need to pay for.

"They blocked the lighting up of Belfast City Hall. If this is what you can expect under a Sinn Fein-led Executive, I don’t think that’s what the vast majority of people of Northern Ireland will want.”

Pressed on whether the DUP would ever put forward a deputy first minister, Mr Givan dismissed it as “a hypothetical situation”.

He added that he found Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald’s comments about “a fenian” taking the role of first minister to be “appalling”.

"They need to do much better and raise the level of debate around what it is they’re trying to do in government”.

On whether the DUP was still preparing to walk away from the Stormont Executive over the Northern Ireland Protocol, Mr Givan said the strategy of his party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was working.

He said the possibility of collapsing Stormont was still possible “within weeks” but that recent progress had been made.

Discussing the COP 26 climate conference in Glasgow, Mr Givan added that the Stormont Executive would have “a significant presence” at the environmental conference over the next two weeks.

He said the case for achieving a net zero carbon target was a priority in line with the United Kingdom’s goal of reaching the milestone by 2050.

The DUP’s Environment Minister Edwin Poots has set a lower target of an 82% reduction by 2050, but Mr Givan said this reflected Northern Ireland’s agriculture-orientated economy.

He said it remained “a fair and equitable target” that would still require substantial investment.

“These targets have to be ambitious but they also have to be achievable,” he said.

Green Party leader Clare Bailey has a climate bill passing through Stormont which rivals Mr Poots, it sets a target of net zero by 2045.

Asked about other Stormont parties supporting this plan, Mr Givan said Ms Bailey’s bill would cause “huge damage” to Northern Ireland’s rural economy.

He denied that Northern Ireland was “lagging behind” despite being the only UK region without a climate change bill.