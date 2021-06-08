Paul Givan set to be NI First Minister as DUP’s Poots rings the changes at Stormont

New education and economy ministers announced

The DUP leader has announced Paul Givan as his choice to replace Arlene Foster as First Minister.

Edwin Poots announced a shake-up to his party at Stormont on Tuesday.

Read more Paul Givan profile: DUP First Minister appointment will sit uneasy with some but he has the ability

Michelle McIlveen will take over as the new Education Minister while Paul Frew has been named as Economy minister.

Outgoing Education Minister Peter Weir said he was disappointed to be leaving his position.

"In the balance of appointments it is sad there is little sign of healing or reaching out,” he added in reference to the lack of Donaldson supporters among the new team.

And outgoing Economy Minister Diane Dodds said similar. She said it was important focus was on rebuilding and recovering from the pandemic.

"It is regrettable however that the new team announced today does not match the rhetoric about healing and bringing the party together,” she tweeted.

“Unionism can only grow if it is generous, inclusive and encourages as many pro-Union voters to the cause as possible. I will continue in my efforts to safeguard the Union and make Northern Ireland the best place to live, work and invest.”

The posts were shared by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Arlene Foster and Lord Dodds.

Paul Givan. Pic Presseye

A number of changes in committee posts have also announced including Mervyn Storey as chair of the Justice Committee, Jonathan Buckley as chair of Infrastructure and DUP Deputy Leader Paula Bradley to chair the Communities Committee.

News of the reshuffle had been anticipated on Tuesday morning, with Mr Poots eventually breaking his silence on Twitter at noon.

All of the appointments are post dated, meaning the change won’t take place immediately and can avoid a crisis at Stormont in the short term.

It follows the resignation of a number of DUP members and allegations of bullying at a recent party meeting to ratify Edwin Poots’ leadership.

Deputy leader Paula Bradley has denied that she witnessed any bullying behaviour at the meeting.

Arlene Foster has said she will resign once a new First Minister is appointed.

How the ministerial announcement unfolded: