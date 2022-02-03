Paul Givan’s resignation: What happens next?

Following Paul Givan’s resignation as First Minister, the Belfast Telegraph looks at what the next steps will be for Northern Ireland.

What happens to Stormont now Paul Givan has stepped down?

The mandatory power sharing mechanisms in the Stormont Executive means that the First and deputy First Minister rely on each other to keep their post.

In the first instance, Mr Givan’s resignation, effective at midnight, will cause Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill to immediately lose her post as deputy First Minister.

This won’t cause Stormont to collapse immediately, however, as in the past a seven day period to renominate a First and deputy First Minister was allowed before the Assembly collapsed.

This is now being changed to a six-week period.

Legislation that has almost passed through the House of Lords will also allow a cooling off period, preventing Stormont collapsing immediately.

Other Executive Ministers can remain in post during this time to run their departments, but they are unable to take any new decisions as the First and deputy First Ministers chair meetings of the Stormont Executive.

The Assembly can also continue to function by passing legislation during this time.

How does this affect me?

At present, an Assembly election is not due to take place until May 5 but collapsing Stormont could bring this forward.

This means that several outstanding matters will not be dealt with by the Executive in the current mandate.

Agreeing Stormont’s draft budget for the next three years could face delays, creating uncertainty for many sectors looking to plan ahead like health and education.

The possibility of easing Covid restrictions in Northern Ireland was due to be considered at the Executive’s next meeting on February 10.

For victims of Historical Institutional Abuse, an official public apology to be delivered by the First and Deputy First Ministers has been scheduled for March 11.

Cancelling or postponing such an event at short notice has the potential to cause offence to victims.

A DUP resignation may also mean a new victims’ commissioner could not be appointed.

Why has this happened?

The DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson first made a threat to collapse the Stormont institutions back in September in protest over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

News of Mr Givan’s intention to resign comes after the DUP agriculture minister Edwin Poots ordered post-Brexit checks on food and farm products entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain to stop at midnight on Wednesday.